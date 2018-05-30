Chatting with Curran

Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! We had lunch with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and some members of her administration on Wednesday. Continue reading below to see what she shared with us.

Curran’s agenda

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and her top deputies visited the Newsday editorial board Wednesday afternoon to discuss the county’s agenda in Albany, which focuses on state legislative fixes that could help to improve Nassau’s broken assessment system.

But Curran also talked about other topics, including her upcoming collective bargaining efforts with police and other municipal employees, the state of affairs at the Nassau University Medical Center and the Nassau Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a conversation about Nassau County without talk of the Nassau Hub.

Curran told The Point that the county plans to release a request for expressions of interest, or RFEI, as soon as next week. It will ask developers, corporate executives and others to weigh in with broad ideas and general thoughts on what should be done with 77 acres the county owns around the Nassau Coliseum. Because it’s not asking for a detailed plan or schematics for the property, the request will have a short reply window — likely 30 to 45 days.

“It casts a very wide net,” Curran said. “I’m really hopeful we’re going to get some great ideas out of it.”

The request, Curran and Deputy County Executive Helena Williams said, comes as the county hopes to market a piece of the property to an employer in life sciences, biotechnology or related industries. That, they said, could complement the Island’s academic and medical institutions, from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory to Hofstra University’s medical school. They hope a life-sciences employer at the Hub, combined with the potential for additional development, would be enough to allow state officials to turn over $85 million in state funds earmarked for parking garages if and when there’s a “transformative” plan for the Hub.

Just in case anyone’s counting: Curran’s RFEI will be the fourth in an alphabet soup of county requests since 2005 — all of which have sought similar input on the Hub’s future.

