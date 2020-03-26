TODAY'S PAPER
How much will you get under the federal stimulus plan?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, where a deal has been reached on a coronavirus bill. Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

The $2 trillion aid package being debated in Washington includes items aimed at alleviating the loses from the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and individuals.

There will be a one-time payment of $1,200 to adults making $75,000 or less based on their adjusted gross income in their 2018 tax return. For those who filed jointly, the income threshold is $150,000.

Others could still qualify for a stimulus payment. The payments would decrease by $5 for each $100 above the threshold. Payments for single filers would phase out entirely at $99,000 while joint filers would phase out at $198,000. An additional $500 would be sent for every child in a qualifying household.

Based on IRS' 2017 income tax data, an estimated 65% percent of the 1.5 million returns filed by Long Islanders would qualify for the full $1,200 or $2,400 for payments. An additional 18% Long Island filers could receive full or partial payments. In total, this stimulus could send money to 1.25 million Long Islander filers.

Kai Teoh is a data journalist with Newsday Opinion.

By Kai Teoh @jkteoh

Kai Teoh is the data journalist for nextLI and Newsday Opinion.

