When President Donald Trump shows up at Bridgehampton builder Joe Farrell ’s sprawling mansion for a fantastically expensive fundraiser on Aug. 9, the president’s love of the gonzo construction style and controversy ought to have him feeling right at home.

Farrell’s compound, called Sandcastle, rents for $1 million a month in season and boasts a baseball field, recording studio, bowling alley, tennis court, trampoline, carnival slides and 17 bathrooms. It also attracts vocal detractors, who object to the mansions Farrell builds for other buyers nearly as much as they hate his own abode.

For Rep. Lee Zeldin, though, also scheduled to attend, the feeling may be more “Toto, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Shirley anymore!”

Zeldin said he doesn’t have many details on the fundraiser yet, but knows it’s to raise money for Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, not his own re-election bid. Zeldin has been a strong and consistent supporter of the president, and Trump has returned the favor.

And for the record, the two men have something in common. Zeldin goodnaturedly admitted he does not have a dog named Toto or a pet of any kind, not even a bird, cat or fish. Trump also has no pets.

The fundraiser is a high-dollar event, with tickets going for $2,800 a piece and VIP packages for $250,000 that include eight tickets and two photos with Trump, who is set to speak to the attendees.

And that brings to mind one more thing Trump and Zeldin have in common: both are outraising potential opponents by huge margins.