When the election returns begin rolling in Tuesday night, most people watching will crave reassurance, and will desire something deeper than a win eked out by their favored presidential candidate or a congressional gavel claimed by their party.

We need to know that the nation is what we believe it to be, that the people share our own favored flavor of patriotism. We need to know our country’s safety is assured, its future bright, its values upheld.

Across the world, numerous nations have slipped away from the freedoms and stability of classical liberal democracy, anchored in trusted nonpartisan institutions, and broadly supported by their people. According to an annual study by the World Justice Project, nations like Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey and even Britain are sliding precipitously in constraints on government powers, corruption, open government, fundamental rights afforded citizens, order and security, and regulatory enforcement.

The estimation of the United States in the report is a surprise, both in that it is ranked only 21st in the world on a set of principles America put at the core of its founding, and because its slide into ignoble and dishonest corruption, while it has begun, is less severe and advanced than elsewhere.

I parsed all this recently with Anne Applebaum via a telephone call to Poland. She’s a Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative author and journalist whose most recent book, "Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism," helped focus the conversation about how Donald Trump was elected president behind a hail of lies and propaganda. It happens, she argues, when a charismatic and seductively "strong" figure assumes leadership over an angry and disenfranchised segment of a populace, often seeking a return to the past. When such followers can be mobilized against an enemy, real or imagined, like immigrants or violent criminals, they can be convinced to forgo freedoms in return for the comfort of being told they are the "real" citizens and the certainty that a rigid, tribal authoritarianism offers.

It is a depressing book, offering little hope of a turnaround. Ours was an infuriating conversation, leavened only by her wit and humanity, her profane and profound anger at what has happened, and her elegance in describing it. Her husband was once a high-ranking official in Poland before the currently reigning Law and Justice Party took power through fear, lies and division. She has lost conservative allies to their willingness to embrace Trump and other Trump-like leaders.

I called Applebaum to ask one key question: Was there any nation she could think of that had gone just a little ways down the road toward corrupt autocracy, and then turned back toward an honest democratic government tempered by fairness and respect.

"No," she said, pausing, and then pointing out a few that left free democracy and then returned to it after apocalyptic upheavals, like Germany after World War II.

That means that for the United States, revitalization without the need for revolution will once again demand the country be unique. We need a new American Exceptionalism, to extinguish this fire of ignorance and division before it burns out of control.

But we have the ability to create this unique outcome because democracy and governmental accountability aren’t just our law. They are our identity, our DNA. Many countries have tasted freedom, but only the United State was created to establish freedom and create institutions to safeguard it, flawed as the invention and execution have been.

In Tuesday’s election and in its aftermath, the United States must once again show the world and lead the way.

Lane Filler is a member of Newsday's editorial board.