The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress is a complex piece of legislation that gives out money to cover and compensate for the expenses and economic distress the coronavirus epidemic is causing. There’s money for unemployment in it, and for the states, municipalities, schools, hospitals, and businesses small and large.

And colleges.

About $14 billion will flow to not just public and private universities but also community colleges, graduate schools as well as technical and cosmetological schools. The money is being distributed by a complex formula weighted toward institutions that enroll a large number of students who qualify for Pell grants. Each recipient must allocate at least 50% of the money it gets to emergency financial aid grants for students.

And some of the totals are surprising.

Yale University, with its $30 billion endowment, got $6,851,139. At the University of Chicago, where the total cost of on-campus attendance was more than $80,000 this year, the grant is $6,207,010.

Here are the amounts to be given to Long Island colleges, followed by few other notables.

Stony Brook University: $19,710,714

Suffolk County Community College: $13,179,539

Nassau Community College: $12,022,119

Touro Law Center: $7,558,879

Long Island University: $7,007,826

Hofstra University: $6,249,515

Farmingdale State College: $6,154,318

Suny College at Old Westbury: $5,522,673

Adelphi University: $5,246,966

New York Institute of Technology: $4,377,210

St. Joseph’s College: $3,745,728

Molloy College: $2,677,888

Five Towns College: $860,147

Other Notables: