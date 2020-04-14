TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
54° Good Afternoon
OpinionColumnistsLane Filler
Portrait of Newsday editorial board member Lane Filler

See how much stimulus money Long Island, other colleges received

Stony Brook University will be the largest recipient

Stony Brook University will be the largest recipient of federal stimulus money of all the colleges on Long Island. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

Print

The $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress is a complex piece of legislation that gives out money to cover and compensate for the expenses and economic distress the coronavirus epidemic is causing. There’s money for unemployment in it, and for the states, municipalities, schools, hospitals, and businesses small and large.

And colleges.

About $14 billion will flow to not just public and private universities but also community colleges, graduate schools as well as technical and cosmetological schools. The money is being distributed by a complex formula weighted toward institutions that enroll a large number of students who qualify for Pell grants. Each recipient must allocate at least 50% of the money it gets to emergency financial aid grants for students.

And some of the totals are surprising.

Yale University, with its $30 billion endowment, got $6,851,139. At the University of Chicago, where the total cost of on-campus attendance was more than $80,000 this year, the grant is $6,207,010.

Here are the amounts to be given to Long Island colleges, followed by few other notables. 

  • Stony Brook University: $19,710,714

  • Suffolk County Community College: $13,179,539

  • Nassau Community College: $12,022,119

  • Touro Law Center: $7,558,879

  • Long Island University: $7,007,826

  • Hofstra University: $6,249,515

  • Farmingdale State College: $6,154,318

  • Suny College at Old Westbury: $5,522,673

  • Adelphi University: $5,246,966

  • New York Institute of Technology: $4,377,210

  • St. Joseph’s College: $3,745,728

  • Molloy College: $2,677,888

  • Five Towns College: $860,147   

Other Notables:

  • Harvard University: $8,655,748

  • New York University: $25,626,944

  • Columbia University: $12,830,199

  • University of Texas at Austin: $31,462,321

  • University of Notre Dame: $5,793,244  

  • Penn State: $54,994,846

  • University of Phoenix (online): $6,589,433

  • U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: $569,967

Portrait of Newsday editorial board member Lane Filler
By Lane Filler

Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

A man wearing a face mask walks past Dobie: What a fire and a virus could not kill
Forsythias signal rebirth and optimism in spring, and Dobie: Like forsythias, our lives also are changing
Richard Brodsky at the Attorney General Democratic Primary O'Reilly: Remembering Richard Brodsky
John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Dobie: Don't let the music fade away
Local residents watch as the USNS Comfort departs Chiusano: You must bring your own meds to Comfort, Javits Center
An arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas Anti-expert backlash is a dangerous form of arrogance
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search