CHARLESTON, South Carolina — After a flurry of events by nearly every campaign Monday, things were much quieter in South Carolina Tuesday. Most of the candidates were off the trail to prepare for the 8 p.m. debate CBS is hosting with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute at The Charleston Gaillard Center.

One notable exception is billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, who spent three hours giving away food to the needy at the C. Williams Rush African-American Museum of Arts and Culture in Kingstree, about 60 miles southwest of Charleston.

Kingstree is the county seat of Williamsburg County, one of the poorest and highest minority-concentration communities in the state. Only 30 percent of adults there have a high school diploma, and desperation and food insecurity are daily companions for many. They may view Steyer’s tangible help as a better recommendation than others’ policy promises.

The Tuesday night debate and Saturday’s primary feel like a make-or-break moment for all Democratic candidates, except Sen. Bernie Sanders, who seemingly has enough support to continue through the full primary season.

And the chatter in South Carolina Tuesday was about endorsements, one just released and another highly anticipated.

The State Newspaper, a crucial voice in Democratic politics since the 1800s, endorsed former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Tuesday. The endorsement is a stunning blow to establishment favorite former Vice President Joe Biden, who is fighting for his political life.

Sanders did not accept an invitation to interview for the endorsement, so the editorial board did not consider him. But the glowing editorial on Buttigieg, who has almost no support in the African-American community that is expected to supply 60 percent of voters during Saturday’s primary, hardly mentioned Biden and seemed to suggest Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the only other candidate who came close to snagging the nod.

The State’s Biden snub makes another endorsement expected Wednesday all the more important. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the revered dean of Palmetto State Democrats and the highest-ranking African American in Congress, has long said he is considering three candidates: Biden, Klobuchar and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Daily reports suggest Clyburn will endorse Biden, and with the two having enjoyed a close working relationship for decades, that is likely. But Clyburn’s insistence on waiting until Wednesday morning to announce his preference has raised the stakes in Tuesday’s debate. If Biden staggers on stage, Clyburn has left himself, Klobuchar and Warren as outs. And a Clyburn defection from the Biden camp would be a devastating blow to the former vice president’s campaign.

Wednesday morning will mark a return to nonstop campaign stops as candidates fan out across the state searching for support. Wednesday events include a South Carolina ministers' breakfast with the Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network in heavily African-American North Charleston and Warren's multiple events with musician John Legend.

But perhaps the most noteworthy event Wednesday is Sanders' 11:30 a.m. rally at the North Charleston Coliseum. President Donald Trump will appear there on Friday night, and if Sanders can't fill the hall he's likely to hear a lot of crowd comparisons when Trump hits the stage.

Lane Filler is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.