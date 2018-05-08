This originally appeared in The Point. To subscribe, click here.

Leenocchio? Pino-Lee-o? Pinocch-Zee-oh?

Nope, Lake Grove activist Ruth Cohen, 79, is going with “Zeenocchio Day” as the branding for a Saturday event in Port Jefferson to paint Rep. Lee Zeldin as a dishonest politician who she feels too often supports Donald Trump and too rarely acts in the best interests of his constituents.

Zeldin has not been popular with liberals on Long Island, and his detractors have mushroomed in number and multiplied their efforts in the age of Trump.

One group, Let’s Visit Lee Zeldin, has nearly 4,000 members in its closed Facebook group and has been able to create a fair amount of public aggravation for the Shirley Republican, often allying with other local progressive groups. The angry audiences have drowned out his points as they shout out their own at public events. Zeldin has largely moved away from big public appearances and focuses on meeting with small groups at events like his mobile office hours.

Cohen has been making signs and posters for her rally to be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the ferry terminal on the waterfront. But she says she doesn’t know how many anti-Zeldin folks will attend.

“Almost no one has replied, but that’s par for the course,” Cohen wrote in an email Tuesday, adding that she has publicized it via local bulletin boards, news releases to local media and reminders online. “People usually just show up. I’m confident that they will on Saturday.”

If they do, she’ll have plenty of posters. She’s made 36 so far.

“My children ask me why I am continually getting involved in politics, and I tell them, ‘It’s either that or mah-jongg,’ ” Cohen said.