TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsLane Filler
Portrait

Zeenocchio Lee Zeldin

Zeldin has not been popular with liberals on Long Island, and his detractors have mushroomed in number and multiplied their efforts in the age of Trump.

An image of

An image of "Zeenocchio Day." Photo Credit: Ruth Cohen

Print

This originally appeared in The Point. To subscribe, click here. 

Leenocchio? Pino-Lee-o? Pinocch-Zee-oh?

Nope, Lake Grove activist Ruth Cohen, 79, is going with “Zeenocchio Day” as the branding for a Saturday event in Port Jefferson to paint Rep. Lee Zeldin as a dishonest politician who she feels too often supports Donald Trump and too rarely acts in the best interests of his constituents.

Zeldin has not been popular with liberals on Long Island, and his detractors have mushroomed in number and multiplied their efforts in the age of Trump.

One group, Let’s Visit Lee Zeldin, has nearly 4,000 members in its closed Facebook group and has been able to create a fair amount of public aggravation for the Shirley Republican, often allying with other local progressive groups. The angry audiences have drowned out his points as they shout out their own at public events. Zeldin has largely moved away from big public appearances and focuses on meeting with small groups at events like his mobile office hours.

Cohen has been making signs and posters for her rally to be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the ferry terminal on the waterfront. But she says she doesn’t know how many anti-Zeldin folks will attend.

“Almost no one has replied, but that’s par for the course,” Cohen wrote in an email Tuesday, adding that she has publicized it via local bulletin boards, news releases to local media and reminders online. “People usually just show up. I’m confident that they will on Saturday.”

If they do, she’ll have plenty of posters. She’s made 36 so far.

“My children ask me why I am continually getting involved in politics, and I tell them, ‘It’s either that or mah-jongg,’ ” Cohen said.

Portrait
By Lane Filler

Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board. He came to Long Island in 2010.

Columns

A bronze statue of Karl Marx is unveiled Young: My own allergic reaction to Marxism
Gerald Ambrose O'Reilly took a three-year hiatus from O’Reilly: What I’ve learned from my father
President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Dobie: Can we handle the truth?
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Billy Joel attend Ciolli: Captain Cuomo making waves over drilling
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents his case Raviv: It’s Trump’s move in Iran chess match
Flowers and signs are part of a memorial Young: Love and hatred in the 21st century