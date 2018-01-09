Sign up for The Point to get insights like this delivered right to your inbox.

Some of new Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s hires have been notable partly because the appointees had worked for Republican officeholders. But county officials say they aren’t being hired by the Democrat because of these connections — or despite them.

Curran spokesman Michael Martino, who talked to The Point about the hires, is one himself. Martino was then-County Executive Edward Mangano’s spokesman for a year starting in 2010, then went to the county Department of Public Works for about four years before becoming the spokesman for Suez Water, the contractor that runs the county’s waste treatment systems.

“I developed a relationship with Laura when she was a county legislator doing constituent service and I was at DPW,” Martino said. “That’s how we know each other, and that’s nonpartisan stuff.”

Another hire, Leslie Rothschild, was once chief of staff for GOP Assemb. Brian Curran, formerly the mayor of Lynbrook. Rothschild will serve as liaison to the Republican-controlled county legislature. Martino says the new county executive developed a close working relationship with Rothschild based on shared geography and responsibility, particularly after superstorm Sandy. Laura Curran’s Baldwin legislative district and Brian Curran’s Assembly district overlap. (The two are not related.)

So what about new deputy commissioner of minority affairs Farrah Mozawalla, who most recently served as an assistant to then-Hempstead Town Clerk Nasrin Ahmad, a Republican? Martino said Mozawalla brings considerable skills working with a variety of communities, and that Curran and others have seen her in action and admired her results.