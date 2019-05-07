TODAY'S PAPER
Filler: Patching up relationships with Nassau drivers

Nassau County will formally announce two website links Wednesday that they say will help residents get some interesting information.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about roadway

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about roadway sustainability and compliance study, the expansion of a pilot program which provides an immediate fix for potholes, long term permanent road resurfacing programs, new methods and equipment for fixing and maintaining county roads and goals for 2019 including repaving 175 lane miles on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Sea Cliff. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

A Sunday story in Newsday detailed a problem Nassau County officials will have a tough time fixing but say they are addressing: more than 1,300 complaints about unsafe roads and intersections have piled up, varying from minor to massive in seriousness.

But on a brighter note, the county will formally announce two website links Wednesday that they say will help residents get some interesting information.

The county gets complaints about all kinds of roads in Nassau, but it can only do anything about the ones it controls. Many of the roads people complain about are actually maintained by villages, towns or the state. So the county will offer one site where people can look up any road in Nassau and see who is responsible for it.

And another site will, starting with 2018, tell people when a county road was last paved and whether and when it is scheduled to be repaved next.

That should please people whose roads are on the top of the to-do list. For those who live on streets where the timetable stretches out a bit more, the information might be disappointing. 

But it will at least let them know whether they need to complain, which is key.

By Lane Filler

Lane Filler is a member of the Newsday editorial board. He came to Long Island in 2010.

