Filler: Patching up relationships with Nassau drivers

A Sunday story in Newsday detailed a problem Nassau County officials will have a tough time fixing but say they are addressing: more than 1,300 complaints about unsafe roads and intersections have piled up, varying from minor to massive in seriousness.

But on a brighter note, the county will formally announce two website links Wednesday that they say will help residents get some interesting information.

The county gets complaints about all kinds of roads in Nassau, but it can only do anything about the ones it controls. Many of the roads people complain about are actually maintained by villages, towns or the state. So the county will offer one site where people can look up any road in Nassau and see who is responsible for it.

And another site will, starting with 2018, tell people when a county road was last paved and whether and when it is scheduled to be repaved next.

That should please people whose roads are on the top of the to-do list. For those who live on streets where the timetable stretches out a bit more, the information might be disappointing.

But it will at least let them know whether they need to complain, which is key.