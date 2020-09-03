The New York State Board of Elections now has a live web portal that allows voters to apply for absentee ballots at “the click of a mouse,” as a board news release says like it’s 1993.

It’s one way elections officials in New York are doing their best to get ready for a wild election season. But don’t expect your absentee ballot to be in the mail right after clicking.

State BOE spokesman John Conklin says that Sept. 18 is the first day for absentees to be sent “to Military and Overseas voters for applications that are on file.”

In Suffolk County, Republican elections commissioner Nicholas LaLota says the board will mail the first wave of ballots “on or around” Sept. 19. Nassau is aiming for mailing sometime in the second or third week of September, says Democratic elections commissioner James Scheuerman.

There are various things officials have to do between now and then to get ready for the mailings. The county boards say they are waiting for language from the state to go on the envelopes. And while Sept. 9 is the date for the ballot to be certified for candidates who file with the state, some minor parties still haven’t finalized candidates. LaLota also points out that the board has to produce ballots for many unique combinations of choices — two voters with the same congressional options might have different State Senate ones, for example.

But never fear, he says, there’s plenty of time before Election Day. And if you sent in your request, you’re in the queue.