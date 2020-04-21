TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
44° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano
/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano

Will there be a Democratic primary on June 23 in New York?

Then-Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left,

Then-Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden gesture during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/John Locher

Print

More official clarity on that question may come at a 1 p.m. event on Wednesday titled “Determination of Publicly Suspended Campaigns” on the state Board of Elections website. 

A section of this year’s budget legislation gives the board the power to “omit” a presidential candidate from the ballot if that candidate has suspended his or her campaign. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has done so, but indicated a desire to stay on the ballot, a way to influence the party platform going forward. 

It’s a tender issue for a party wracked by ideological disputes, but there are indications that Sanders might be getting the boot. In an April 14 email to a Long Island assemblyman obtained by The Point, a regional representative for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office wrote, “On 4/8 you asked if Bernie Sanders's name will be taken off the primary ballot. Yes, we have confirmed that his name will be removed from the primary ballot.​”

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said, “Whoever said that wasn’t speaking for us.”

“That’s a decision solely made by the Board of Elections,” he added. 

In a Tuesday HuffPost story, Douglas Kellner, the state Board of Elections Democratic co-chair, indicated winds swinging toward removal for Sanders: “I anticipate that we will be removing him.”

Whatever decision is made, it has to come relatively soon. State Democratic Party leader Jay Jacobs says May 9 is the deadline for production of ballots.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his daily coronavirus Ciolli: Cuomo visits Washington in search of federal funding
A herd of goats walk the quiet streets Dobie: Narrowing distance in animal planet
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus, accompanied Raviv: Trump doubles down on appearances
A. Holly Patterson Campus nursing home in Uniondale Marshall: Incomplete nursing home data won't cut it
Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press briefing about Marshall: Trump tweets and Cuomo reacts
Chinese President Xi Jinping talks by video with The case against China
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search