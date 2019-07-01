After debates with huge ratings and continuing story lines, it may seem that Democrats command the nation’s attention at this point in the 2020 cycle.

But on Facebook, it’s a different story.

President Donald Trump is blowing Democrats out of the water in Facebook ad spending, garnering what appear to be millions of impressions. With Trump’s 2016 digital strategist, Brad Parscale, now at the helm as re-election campaign manager, the big Facebook spending is having a pronounced influence on what prospective voters see.

Trump’s page spent $14,723,569 on ads from May 2018 to this past Saturday, according to Facebook’s ad archive. For contrast, top Democrats each have spent between $1 million and $2 million in the same period. And Trump’s expenditures over that period are greater than those of Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Beto O’Rourke and Amy Klobuchar combined.

In the seven days ending June 29, Trump’s page spent $338,718 alone.

Trump’s spending buys a ton of fundraising appeals to help the president add to his already hefty campaign coffers. And he can guide the conversation about Democrats, who his ads relentlessly say “have embraced full-blown SOCIALISM.”

The ads also focus on “FAKE NEWS” and claim that Trump’s policies have “created a BOOMING economy and rampant job creation.”

Then there are surveys with questions like, “Which group should our government put first?” The choices are “American Citizens” or “Illegal Aliens.”

There are leading questions like, “Do you believe that the colossal surge of illegal aliens is overwhelming our immigration system to the point that our country is FULL?”

At the end, the viewer is asked to enter personal contact information -- meaning that person could be in for more Trump contact -- not just on social media.