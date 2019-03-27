Chiusano: Cornegy soars to new heights

Brooklyn City Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. was honored on Wednesday for being named world’s tallest politician as per Guinness World Records.

Cornegy, who was on the 1984-85 St. John’s University basketball team that went to the Final Four, is 6-foot-10.

It got us wondering the identity of the tallest politician on Long Island, or at least who is up there.

Going on self-reported figures, The Point learned that Oyster Bay Town clerk James Altadonna Jr., a Republican who is running on the Democratic line for supervisor, is 6-foot-3, height he put to good use playing football in college.

William “Doc” Spencer, a Suffolk County legislator and Democrat, is 6-foot-4. We did not hear from Nassau legislator Kevan Abrahams by press time but he is a contender.

Then there’s Assemb. Mike Fitzpatrick of St. James, a Republican, who is 6-foot-5 and says he played basketball on the legendary 1974 St. Anthony’s high school team.

But the tallest we could find is Republican Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, who is 6-foot-6. His spokeswoman says Lupinacci happened to meet height-champion Cornegy “over cigars at the Grand Havana Room last year.”