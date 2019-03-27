TODAY'S PAPER
Chiusano: Cornegy soars to new heights

Cornegy, who was on the 1984-85 St. John's University basketball team that went to the Final Four, is 6-foot-10.

New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy, Jr., Chairman

New York City Councilman Robert Cornegy, Jr., Chairman of the Housing and Buildings Committee, holds a press conference in front of City Hall on pril 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Brooklyn City Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. was honored on Wednesday for being named world’s tallest politician as per Guinness World Records.

Cornegy, who was on the 1984-85 St. John’s University basketball team that went to the Final Four, is 6-foot-10.

It got us wondering the identity of the tallest politician on Long Island, or at least who is up there.

Going on self-reported figures, The Point learned that Oyster Bay Town clerk James Altadonna Jr., a Republican who is running on the Democratic line for supervisor, is 6-foot-3, height he put to good use playing football in college.

William “Doc” Spencer, a Suffolk County legislator and Democrat, is 6-foot-4. We did not hear from Nassau legislator Kevan Abrahams by press time but he is a contender. 

Then there’s Assemb. Mike Fitzpatrick of St. James, a Republican, who is 6-foot-5 and says he played basketball on the legendary 1974 St. Anthony’s high school team.

But the tallest we could find is Republican Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, who is 6-foot-6. His spokeswoman says Lupinacci happened to meet height-champion Cornegy “over cigars at the Grand Havana Room last year.”

By Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Mark Chiusano has been a columnist and editorial writer for amNewYork and Newsday since 2015.

