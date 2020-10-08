Midnight, Brooklyn — So deep in the dark, the three men cannot qualify as shadows. They stoop through a hole in the fence border of Prospect Park, grunt past brambles and brush, and half slide down an embankment to the side of the tracks. Even on a moonless night the lights of the city pump a mild glow across the clouds. But no light spills from Prospect Park, 526 acres of meadows and quiet groves. A few yards to the west is the mouth of a subway tunnel.

The men see the train long before they hear it: headlights gashing the black pitch of the tunnel, beams rising and bouncing along the walls as the train drives from the tail end of Brooklyn toward the ever-lighted island of Manhattan. The men flatten their backs against the concrete wall and suck in their fronts.

Now the rays sting across their faces, nailing bright white spots to their eyes, and they can feel the train looming.

To the men standing on the tracks, two-thirds of the subway car is over their heads; most of what they see is motors and wheels moving, at such close quarters, beyond the shutter speed of the human eye. Everything about the cars is colossal: each is 75 feet long, and is linked in strings of eight by powerful metal couplers and thick electrical cables, in all, 800,000 pounds of metal and plastic and another quarter million of flesh and blood, the greatest moving mass of human tissue in the universe, apart from the planet earth, shooting a mighty roar of wind at 40 miles an hour past their ears.

Above the men the train is a silver blur of cars, their aluminum skins free of blemish. In eleven seconds, a long time to hold a breath, the train is by them.

Nothing moves except the canvas sack that the first man has been holding at his side. During the day he is a mechanic who fixes trains just like the one that barreled past. But tonight, he is the Obeahman, the man of magic, and when he steps out from the wall and walks between the rails, the other two men fall in behind him. Their footfall is measured by a constant crunching of gravel. About 100 yards away is a station, and a junction for another subway line known as the Franklin Avenue shuttle.

Quickly, the men find a clear space near the track. The canvas sack is laid squirming on the ground.

"Loa," says the Obeahman.

"Santo," says another.

Chanting begins in an island dialect. Their religion is a brew of Catholicism, witness to Christ, and voodoo, the magic of the crossroads. To send energy to the saints, sacrificial offerings are made at crossroads, the meeting place between the physical world and the spiritual.

This spot in the subway has the makings of a crossroad; here, two of New York City's twenty-three train lines meet, the Franklin Avenue shuttle and the Brighton line.

From the Obeahman's coat pocket comes a slim butchering knife, its blade sheathed in leather. The plump hen, pure white, except for a pale red comb, is pulled from the bag.

This time, they hear the train before they see it. There is a sound like a bowling ball being dropped, a crash upon crash, which comes from spots on three of the train wheels that are not perfectly round.

The men press against a wall, not needing clearance from the train, really, but to escape the fierce reports. Half a minute later, the train catches up with its own noise. After twenty-seven years of rolling under and over New York, its grime has hardened into a shell that is a kind of canvas for graffiti, the desolate black marker scrawls on maps and benches, walls and windows, and the soaring four-colored murals splashed 500 feet along the outside of the cars.

And here at midnight, May 12, 1989, three decades and a million miles down the road, the cars are making their last trip along the rails of New York. This is the last train in New York covered with graffiti; its lead car is 8205 and designated S, because the train is heading in the subway's version of south. The train is being scrapped.

When it has passed, the Obeahman flashes the knife.

"Where is the bird?" he asks.

The men look at each other. In the retreat from the noisy train, the hen had wriggled out of someone's arms. Now it is trotting down the tracks behind the noisy train. They start to chase it. The hen spurts ahead.

"Let it go," says the Obeahman, disgustedly. "You cannot catch a hen on the run unless it is cornered."

Somewhere down the railroad, the battered 8205-S passes a gleaming new train. Midnight, New York City Transit Authority Command Center, Jay Street, Brooklyn

Ride the New York subways one day. You could fall in love or get snake bitten or see a baby born. Hear a conductor do Elvis routines between stops. Buy a cabbage or a condom. Watch an actress rehearse Garcia Lorca. Study Islam. Salvage a soul. Shinny up a banister in a station where the stairs have been stolen.

Maybe nothing like that will happen - maybe it'll just be a routine ride on America's greatest public work. Also its goofiest. And its most sinister.

New York opened for business in 1624 and managed for most of its first three centuries to mash everyone, more or less, into the bottom - southern - half of Manhattan Island. In 1904, the first subways were opened, supposedly to take the people away from this teeming squalor. And bring them back again, of course, the next morning.

In a bare instant, the subways created fantastic fortunes, carving Manhattan Island into the most valuable real estate in the hemisphere. (The transit system itself has been broke for most of its existence.)

Nine decades later, the subways have become the great public commons of the city, where acts of the heart and warped adventures are played out every day. Every rank of New Yorker is indentured to the subway. Nobody rides first class.

The subways cannot be hurt. It has been tried. One fall day in 1989, a water main broke in Harlem and washed a park - a park - into the 125th Street station at Eighth Avenue, home of the A train (and the B, C, and D). Before the faucet was turned off, 18 million gallons of water had flowed into the tunnels; the only way to reach the roofs of the trains was to swim straight down ten feet. Forty pumps ran around the clock for four days. Then there was the park - which, when a transit worker named Mike Hardiman was through with it, was in forty thousand bags, fifty muddy pounds apiece. The city collapses, now and then, but the trains keep running.

The subways are infinitely absorbent.

On a typical Friday in early September, there are 3,200,000 riders. It is the last weekend of summer vacation for schools, so by Monday, with the return of the students and teachers, there are a half million more riders, 3,700,000. With the exception of a rambunctious air to the cars at dismissal time, the subway feels no different.

It is as if most of Boston or San Francisco were flown to New York, were handed subway tokens, and then vanished. The subways can swallow major cities without even burping.

Then again: A wire burns out on a train in a tunnel under the East River. Now 150,000 people, backed up over 11 miles and two islands, will not get home for dinner. One tiny problem in one car on one train has brewed an unenchanted evening for, say, the population of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Logically, the grand tour of the New York subwaysshould begin in a grim fourteen-story building on Jay Street in Brooklyn, the headquarters of the New York City Transit Authority. On the third floor is a room called the Command Center, which looks just like those big brain-center places at NASA headquarters or in war movies.

New York is wrapped in 731 miles of track that winds under, over, and on the streets. Here in the command center - oops, the Command Center - every mile can be viewed on a model board that stretches for 70 feet across the front of the room. A dozen men and women are staring at radio consoles, muttering into microphones, sometimes into one of four phones on each desk.

It is very impressive. This, you imagine, is where it all happens: the exacting coordination of the greatest mass transit system anywhere. You envision a full day in the Command Center, as the dispatchers monitor 6,800 train trips, blinking from light to light on the model board. You conjure the staccato reports from train crews and police and station personnel that pour in over the course of a day. You muse on the hundreds of split-second adjustments made when a train breaks down, the rerouting, the announcements, the switches thrown, all to keep the railroad and its cargo of millions on the move, steadily, across the blinking board.

You might see all this, but you'd be dreaming.

The board never has been plugged in to the track circuits.

"We don't know where most of the trains are at a given moment, because the model board was built before the city's fiscal crisis and then never finished," explains John Gaul, the director of planning for the subways. "No one can see the entire system."

There is no omniscient brain center, after all. Maybe, officials say, there'll be one by the turn of the century. 5 a.m., Washington Heights

Alone in her booth, railroad clerk Anna Lans (not her real name) tries to bring her breathing under control before reaching for the emergency phone. There are two in the booth: one for emergencies, and one that rang at the transit Command Center and was rarely answered.

"Yes," she says. "This is booth Nancy 6A. The booth was just robbed." She pauses.

"No. He's going up the ramp now. A black male. With a ski cap. Two of them. A Hispanic also . . . I'm okay. Tell Supervision I have to go to the clinic. I think I have high blood pressure . . . The booth? It is secure. They got me when I was pulling the wheel."

"The wheel" is the collective name for the turnstiles - and every clerk must venture outside the booth near the end of the shift to register the count, open the vault at the bottom of each turnstile, and carry out the tokens, nearly $ 4 million in cash and tokens every day. 7:20 a.m., 181st Street, Manhattan What do we have?" says transit detective Jim Christie as they drove uptown.

"A gun and knife caper," says his partner, Tom McGurl.

"Gun and knife?" Christie says. Why bother with a knife when you had a gun?

In the station, they survey the massing of transit workers and pick out the lieutenant who had called them. They want to know about this young transit cop, Callahan, who was supposed to be in the station, on duty, when the robbery took place. Now he is suspected of goofing off - "cooping," in cop talk.

Callahan has little to say. "Everyone is trying to railroad me on this thing," he says disgustedly.

"Listen," says McGurl, "I'm not here to hurt you. If you weren't here, I won't hurt you - but if you were, we'll help you. This kind of thing follows you for the rest of your career unless we get it cleared up right now. Think about it."

With that, McGurl walks over to the booth and goes inside with Christie. Anna repeats her story: the male black, male Hispanic. Medium height, medium build.

They step outside. "She's describing half the city," says Christie.

"Not even a token on the floor," says McGurl. "The cleanest booth I was ever in."

McGurl wanders to the solar can, which is the subway system's name for a trash receptacle. He doesn't have to root around: on top of the heap are stacks of white boxes, ripped apart. He snorts. Empty token boxes. This supposed robber had taken the time to tear open the boxes and throw them in the trash?

"McGurl."

Tom turns around. The kid, Callahan, is standing behind him.

"I been here since four-thirty, like I was supposed to be," he says.

"I believe you," says McGurl. "I think she took the money. But how can we prove you were here the whole time?"

Callahan reaches into his shirt pocket and fishes out a telephone number. He had met a young woman passenger in the station.

"We got talking," says the rookie. "She gave me her number. Go ahead and call her up."

"I'm not calling her," says McGurl. "I know what she's gonna tell me. 8:55 a.m., Transit Police Office, 145th Street, Manhattan

The big Louis Vuitton bag is cradled across her lap. She never takes her arms off it. As Anna sits in the district office, she offers no further details on the criminal or his escape.

"He went up the ramp," she says. "The two of them."

"There was a cop stationed up there half the night," says Christie.

"Oh, I don't know, maybe they went the other way," she says. "I thought they ran that way. Listen, I gotta go to the clinic."

Transit workers who are robbed almost invariably are sent to a clinic, and then home sick for a period to recuperate from the shock.

"They got, what, 4,500 tokens?" asks Christie, ignoring her. "Do you remember what they put them in?"

"They had, like, a brown bag," says Anna.

"You've been robbed before?"

"Two times," said Anna.

Christie and McGurl know this; twice in the previous six months, Anna has reported robberies. By coincidence, the stickup men were the same nondescript medium-build Hispanics with gun and knife, accompanied by a male black of medium build.

There is a knock on the door.

"Excuse us a minute, would you?" asks McGurl.

Outside, a sergeant wants to know how much longer. This woman is entitled to a clinic visit. They are keeping her here altogether too long.

"We'll be done in a few minutes," says Christie. "Get off our backs."

The sergeant turns away, muttering threats.

"She's holding that bag like it's got her life savings in there," says McGurl.

"How are we going to get into it?" asks Christie.

It's a delicate question. At any moment, she can demand a lawyer. Questioning would cease, the attorney would arrive, and that would be the end of the game.

"I'll knock it off her lap if I have to," says McGurl.

"Let's talk it off her first." 10:09 a.m., Transit Police Office

"Can I go now?" asks Anna. "You know, I'm here wasting my time, you're asking me all these questions. I got one. Why wasn't you there when I was getting robbed?"

"We don't like your answers," says McGurl, "and we have some more questions. It's important to me that we all feel comfortable with each other. Isn't that right?"

She says nothing.

"Please, have some coffee," says Christie.

"It's standard procedure that people we question open their bags. Security protocol," says McGurl. "Now I'd feel a lot more comfortable if you could open that bag up. Wouldn't you, Jimmy?"

"I think it's up to Miss Lans - do you mind if I call you Anna? - it's up to Anna here. I think we've tried to be nice, Anna. Is there anything we could do for you that we haven't done? Let's just finish this up and we'll get down to the clinic."

"It's a question of personal safety," says McGurl. "Would you mind opening up your bag now?"

A calculated risk. She can say no and leave, or ask for a lawyer, and they have no basis to hold her. Christie winks at Anna, then smiles indulgently at McGurl. Isn't he being a pain?

"Look," Anna sighs, still clutching the bag, "it happened before the cop got there." That meant the young cop Callahan was in the clear.

"Tell us," says Christie.

"I went out to pull the wheel a little bit earlier than I was supposed to," says Anna, referring to the turnstile counts. "If I'da called it in then, they woulda had my butt for being outside the booth too early. I'm sorry, I didn't want to get that kid cop in trouble."

"Please open the bag for us, would you?"

She unzips the bag, reaches into it, and pulls out a handful of tokens.

"They took, like five thousand - I got a couple for myself. I figured I was entitled for all the trauma, like," she said. Opening her fingers, a score of tokens clatter onto the table.

"Put the bag on the table," Christie orders.

She sighs and hoists it as if it were loaded with barbells. The table jolts when she drops it. Inside are 2,000 tokens, most of them packed in little plastic bags of ten.

"Okay, I took more than a couple," she says. "But we're getting stuck up all the time down there. Nobody cares about the clerk."