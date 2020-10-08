TODAY'S PAPER
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano

Read a selection of Jim Dwyer's NY Newsday subway columns

Jim Dwyer on Broome St. in Lower Manhattan

Jim Dwyer on Broome St. in Lower Manhattan on June 3, 1992. Dwyer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for New York Newsday, The New York Times, the Daily News, and other newspapers, died on Thursday of complications from lung cancer. Credit: Jon Naso

By Mark Chiusano
No writer knew the New York City subway system like Jim Dwyer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for New York Newsday, The New York Times, the Daily News, and other newspapers.

Dwyer, who died on Thursday of complications from lung cancer, was a moral and thoughtful journalistic voice on issues far beyond transit, from wrongful convictions in our flawed justice system to the horror of the 9/11 terror attacks. Across subject areas, he was a lyrical writer, a barking watchdog, and a legendary repository of New York history, among the last generation of the great Golden Age Gotham columnists. But all of those traits were crystallized in the subway columns he wrote for New York Newsday between the late 1980s and early 1990s – leading to the 1995 Pulitzer win for commentary.

On that canvas he was a bard of all the small and large dramas that take place underground, from a train crash to a station kiss. And he tried to stand up for riders in the face of politicians and administrators in defending New York’s life-giving, never motionless public square.

Read a selection of Dwyer’s Newsday subway columns here. -- Mark Chiusano

Memories Of a Boy, A Subway

October 10, 1989

Neighborhood Clings to Life Through Its Subway Station

December 10, 1989

Treasure Map to Transit Expertise

December 17, 1989

Math Doesn't Figure

November 30, 1990

TA Fans Flames of Tragedy

December 29, 1990

'Buck' Stops at Cuomo

January 4, 1991

Hopes, Dreams Dashed Forever

August 29, 1991

Nobody Rides First Class; Tracking a Day in the Life

November 3, 1991

Herald Sq. Transported By ... a Kiss

May 31, 1993

The City Fails the People Who Make It Work

June 6, 1995

