TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano
/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano

Listen: Reading through the pandemic

Book Revue co-owner Robert Klein leaves the Huntington

Book Revue co-owner Robert Klein leaves the Huntington store with a book delivery. Credit: Raychel Brightman

Print

Episode 23 of "Life Under Coronavirus" features an interview with Julie Wernersbach, general manager at Book Revue in Huntington(click/tap to listen) 

Wernersbach talks about why “The Great Gatsby” and “Dune” are selling well; why puzzles are being shown in the window; and what bookstores might look like in the post-pandemic future. 

Plus, a clip from our webinar with bestselling author Jennifer Weiner.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies during a hearing Young: DeVos' reforms draw challenge
Gorham Mountain in Acadia National Park, cloaked in Dobie: The view from here is not so clear
We can all learn a valuable lesson about O'Reilly: During the pandemic, don't forget to help
Jennifer Culp, a contact tracer, featured in the Listen: What it is like to be a COVID-19 contact tracer
A fundraising email from the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign Filler: So, I heard from Trump, his sons and Biden
SBU professor Stephanie Kelton featured in an episode Listen: Behind the stimulus money
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search