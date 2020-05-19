Listen: Reading through the pandemic
Episode 23 of "Life Under Coronavirus" features an interview with Julie Wernersbach, general manager at Book Revue in Huntington. (click/tap to listen)
Wernersbach talks about why “The Great Gatsby” and “Dune” are selling well; why puzzles are being shown in the window; and what bookstores might look like in the post-pandemic future.
Plus, a clip from our webinar with bestselling author Jennifer Weiner.
Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.