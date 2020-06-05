TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: Being an actor during a pandemic

Spencer Glass featured in the "Life Under Coronavirus"

Spencer Glass featured in the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast.

Episode 28 of “Life Under Coronavirus” features actor Spencer Glass on show business during coronavirus -- and includes a little singing. (click/tap to listen)

Broadway might be dark but actors like Glass, originally from Merrick, are adapting to the pandemic and getting ready for what comes next. 

At least actors are used to uncertainty, says Glass, who says he’s been auditioning since age seven and has played characters from Buzz Lightyear to Will Ferrell’s Christmas elf on the stage. 

“They're going to create some kind of way for theater to come back, especially to tell about what's happening now,” says Glass.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

