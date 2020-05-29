Listen: Visiting the beach during coronavirus?

It's an ironic pandemic development: NYC residents will likely be relying on the handiwork of master builder Robert Moses if they want to go for a legal swim in summer 2020.

This episode includes Thomas Campanella, Cornell professor and NYC Parks historian-in-residence, and a quick check-in with Robert Caro, author of “The Power Broker." Moses has fallen out of favor with some New Yorkers for his pro-car planning and discriminatory practices. But now, city residents will be driving his roads and stopping in his parking lots if they want to go to a Long Island beach.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.