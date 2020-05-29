Listen: Visiting the beach during coronavirus?
Episode 26 of “Life Under Coronavirus” features two historians, who offer their takes on the new residency restrictions for beaches put in place by Long Island officials from county- to village-level. (click/tap to listen)
It's an ironic pandemic development: NYC residents will likely be relying on the handiwork of master builder Robert Moses if they want to go for a legal swim in summer 2020.
This episode includes Thomas Campanella, Cornell professor and NYC Parks historian-in-residence, and a quick check-in with Robert Caro, author of “The Power Broker." Moses has fallen out of favor with some New Yorkers for his pro-car planning and discriminatory practices. But now, city residents will be driving his roads and stopping in his parking lots if they want to go to a Long Island beach.
Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.
