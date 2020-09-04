TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: What early rail yard spread shows about COVID-19

A rail yard just east of the Ronkonkoma

A rail yard just east of the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station. Credit: Ed Betz

Episode 36 of "Life Under Coronavirus" is a conversation about how hard COVID-19 is to trace and how quickly it can spread without strict safeguards, a warning for the coming months.(click/tap to listen)

Back in the spring, Long Island Rail Road employee Ken Finegan and other Ronkonkoma Rail Yard workers were infected by the coronavirus -- before full precautions were in place to prevent the spread of the disease. “I'll tell you the truth, being this sick, this is no joke,” says Finegan. “This is the real deal. I've never been this sick before in my life.”

Hear from nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

