Listen: Some normalcy returns to Nautical Mile

Listen to an evening talking to bar-goers and visitors to the popular strip about their excitement to get out of the house and have a beer or ice cream and a night away from the kids. That means masks plus alcohol-filled “rainbows,” a wary eye on the more crowded bars, and the hope that things get more normal soon.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.