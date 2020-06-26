TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: Some normalcy returns to Nautical Mile

The Nautical Mile in Freeport featured in an episode of the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcasst. Credit: Mark Chiusano

Episode 31 of “Life Under Coronavirus” takes a look at what it sounds like to spend an evening on Freeport’s Nautical Mile, where patrons are navigating the pandemic along with their social lives. (click/tap to listen)

Listen to an evening talking to bar-goers and visitors to the popular strip about their excitement to get out of the house and have a beer or ice cream and a night away from the kids. That means masks plus alcohol-filled “rainbows,” a wary eye on the more crowded bars, and the hope that things get more normal soon.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

