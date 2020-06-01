Listen: Protesting during a pandemic

Thousands of people packed into protests in Brooklyn this weekend to decry the police killing of George Floyd. In one of the region’s densest events in months of coronavirus, we asked protesters what made them brave the disease and gather.

“It's one pandemic upon another,” said Tiffany Murrell, a 38-year-old black resident of Brooklyn who attended the Barclays Center protest but tried to keep her distance.

The health risks are still a threat, including for Long Islanders, says Anthony Santella, associate professor of public health at Hofstra University. Santella hypothesized that there wouldn’t be a “blip in our curves” but that there would be “some disease transmission.”

Listen to how protesters and police officers struggled with that reality, donning masks but still chanting, running, being chased, and coming close.

