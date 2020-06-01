TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: Protesting during a pandemic

Demonstrators gather outside of the Barclays Center in

Demonstrators gather outside of the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, May 29, 2020, to protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mustian) Credit: AP/Jim Mustian

Episode 27 of “Life Under Coronavirus” covers a weekend of protests in New York and what they mean for public health and the country’s political future. (click/tap to listen)

Thousands of people packed into protests in Brooklyn this weekend to decry the police killing of George Floyd. In one of the region’s densest events in months of coronavirus, we asked protesters what made them brave the disease and gather. 

“It's one pandemic upon another,” said Tiffany Murrell, a 38-year-old black resident of Brooklyn who attended the Barclays Center protest but tried to keep her distance. 

The health risks are still a threat, including for Long Islanders, says Anthony Santella, associate professor of public health at Hofstra University. Santella hypothesized that there wouldn’t be a “blip in our curves” but that there would be “some disease transmission.”

Listen to how protesters and police officers struggled with that reality, donning masks but still chanting, running, being chased, and coming close. 

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

