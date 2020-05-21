Come inside this courthouse amid coronavirus to see the cleaners in action, hitting every bench, chair, bannister, edge, and desk, from judges’ chambers to open courtrooms.

Cleaners are battling the pandemic with paper towels and heavy-duty disinfectant. It’s hard work--and prevailing wage for cleaners at the complex is $13 an hour--but the cleaners are working overtime and, sometimes, getting some compliments about their newly-visible occupation.

“If we get sick, who's going to clean this place?” asks project manager Ana Santiago-Akyurek of The Corporate Source.

