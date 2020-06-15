TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: The return of haircuts

Salon Montáage in Oceanside featured in an episode

Salon Montáage in Oceanside featured in an episode of the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast. Credit: Mia Gelestino

Episode 29 of “Life Under Coronavirus”  takes a look at all the hair to cut after months of quarantine. (click/tap to listen)

Listen to the first days of Long Island hair salons which are reopening during the pandemic. 

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook,” says Mia Gelestino of Salon Montáage. 

On the new reality for hairdressers trying to stay safe and healthy -- no magazines, plenty of masks, social distancing -- even as they help customers feel a little more human again.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

