Listen: The return of haircuts

Listen to the first days of Long Island hair salons which are reopening during the pandemic.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook,” says Mia Gelestino of Salon Montáage.

On the new reality for hairdressers trying to stay safe and healthy -- no magazines, plenty of masks, social distancing -- even as they help customers feel a little more human again.

