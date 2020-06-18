Listen: Out on Long Island's East End
Episode 30 of “Life Under Coronavirus” takes a look at how the other half is living on Long Island’s East End during a pandemic: Lots of canceled events, and lots of eating. (click/tap to listen)
In this episode hear from Joan Hamburg of WABC about what she’s seeing in the Hamptons, from delivery Blue Hill boxes to Sagaponack drive thru rosé. Those have their charms, but it’s a “brave new world” this year.
“If you're a social person, and you love the Hamptons for your social life, this may be not your season,” she says.
