Listen: What it's like to teach college remotely

College is going to look a lot different this fall on Long Island. Episode 34 of “Life Under Coronavirus” is a conversation with Theodore Koukounas, professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College, and Angela Jones, associate professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College, about the ins and outs of online classes, remote conversations on dense theoretical subjects, and why childcare means students (and professors) need flexibility during the semester. Most of all, the professors miss their students. “I'm looking forward to the day that we're all together again,” says Koukounas.

