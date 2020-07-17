TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: What it's like to teach college remotely

Professors Angela Jones and Theodore Koukounas, featured in

Professors Angela Jones and Theodore Koukounas, featured in an episode of the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast. Credit: Courtesy of Angela Jones / Tina Casabianca

Episode 34 of "Life Under Coronavirus" is a conversation with a professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College and a professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College about teaching college during this pandemic. (click/tap to listen)

College is going to look a lot different this fall on Long Island. Episode 34 of “Life Under Coronavirus” is a conversation with Theodore Koukounas, professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College, and Angela Jones, associate professor of sociology at Farmingdale State College, about the ins and outs of online classes, remote conversations on dense theoretical subjects, and why childcare means students (and professors) need flexibility during the semester. Most of all, the professors miss their students. “I'm looking forward to the day that we're all together again,” says Koukounas.

Hear from nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

