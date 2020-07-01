Listen: A COVID-19 survivor recounts his long battle

Scott Krakower, a child psychiatrist and addiction specialist at Northwell, tested positive in April, and he’s still not back to work. Krakower talks about his battle with the illness, including coughing for nearly two months, dreading the long nights, and the terrible fear that he might get his young kids sick. He’s on the mend and a long way from his spring hospital visit, but it has been an ordeal.

