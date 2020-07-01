TODAY'S PAPER
Listen: A COVID-19 survivor recounts his long battle

Scott Krakower featured in an episode of the

Episode 32 of “Life Under Coronavirus” takes a look at one patient’s long road to recovery from coronavirus. (click/tap to listen)

Scott Krakower, a child psychiatrist and addiction specialist at Northwell, tested positive in April, and he’s still not back to work. Krakower talks about his battle with the illness, including coughing for nearly two months, dreading the long nights, and the terrible fear that he might get his young kids sick. He’s on the mend and a long way from his spring hospital visit, but it has been an ordeal.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

