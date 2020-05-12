TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano
/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano

Listen: Behind the stimulus money

The main entrance to the Stony Brook University

The main entrance to the Stony Brook University campus. Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas

Print

Episode 21 of "Life Under Coronavirus"  features Stony Brook University professor Stephanie Kelton about a topic on everyone's minds right now: money. (click/tap to listen)

As Congress appropriates billions, more and more eyes are turning to academics like Stony Brook University professor Stephanie Kelton, who are urging a major response such as direct hiring. 

“The risk is doing too little,” she says.

Kelton shares more about modern monetary theory and what the federal government should spend money on during the pandemic here.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Young: Putin's Russia is 20 years in the making
This chart shows the average residential electrical usage Ciolli: East End rentals, average electric use jumps during lockdown
Photo of jigsaw puzzle being worked on by Dobie: Understanding life one piece at a time
Anthony Chille and Katie Ciorciari featured in a Listen: Marry now, party later in the age of COVID-19
A researcher holds a dead Asian giant hornet O'Reilly: Are murder hornets an omen?
The oddity of modern society is that every Filler: Who and what are essential anymore?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search