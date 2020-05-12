Listen: Behind the stimulus money

As Congress appropriates billions, more and more eyes are turning to academics like Stony Brook University professor Stephanie Kelton, who are urging a major response such as direct hiring.

“The risk is doing too little,” she says.

Kelton shares more about modern monetary theory and what the federal government should spend money on during the pandemic here.

