TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano
/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano

Listen: What it is like to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

Contact tracers are featured in the "Life Under

Contact tracers are featured in the "Life Under Coronavirus" podcast. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/elenabs

Print

Episode 22 of "Life Under Coronavirus" features disease detectives in Suffolk County -- or contact tracers, to be more precise. (click/tap to listen)

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen for business, Long Island needs more contact tracing. That’s where Jennifer Culp, a top official in the county health department, and Jacqueline Bolta, a nurse epidemiologist, come in. Contact tracers painstakingly re-create the “index” patient’s every movement, from home to cubicle or place of work and back, and give some tough advice about the need for quarantine and caution. 

Suffolk County has ramped up its tracking staff over the last weeks for the all-hands-on-deck task, still en route to fulfilling a key part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s benchmarks for reopening.

Nurses, truck drivers, food donors and more share their experiences in other episodes of "Life Under Coronavirus" available at newsday.com/lifeundercoronavirus or wherever you listen to podcasts.

/opinion/columnists/mark-chiusano
By Mark Chiusano

Mark Chiusano is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

A fundraising email from the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign Filler: So, I heard from Trump, his sons and Biden
SBU professor Stephanie Kelton featured in an episode Listen: Behind the stimulus money
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Young: Putin's Russia is 20 years in the making
This chart shows the average residential electrical usage Ciolli: East End rentals, average electric use jumps during lockdown
Photo of jigsaw puzzle being worked on by Dobie: Understanding life one piece at a time
Anthony Chille and Katie Ciorciari featured in a Listen: Marry now, party later in the age of COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search