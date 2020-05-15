Listen: What it is like to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

To stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen for business, Long Island needs more contact tracing. That’s where Jennifer Culp, a top official in the county health department, and Jacqueline Bolta, a nurse epidemiologist, come in. Contact tracers painstakingly re-create the “index” patient’s every movement, from home to cubicle or place of work and back, and give some tough advice about the need for quarantine and caution.

Suffolk County has ramped up its tracking staff over the last weeks for the all-hands-on-deck task, still en route to fulfilling a key part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s benchmarks for reopening.

