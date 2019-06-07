TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMark Chiusano
Mark Chiusano

That's Madam President to you

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks during her first campaign organizing event at Los Angeles Southwest College in Los Angeles on May 19, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Richard Vogel

Print

With multiple women among the Democratic presidential frontrunners, there’s a better-than-usual chance that the next leader of the free world will answer to “Madam President.”

This got The Point wondering about the origins of the term (and its variant, Madame President).

A search on Google’s Ngram Viewer feature, which charts the appearance of words in various books over time, shows some one-off uses of the phrase in the 19th century. But computational linguist Kyle Mahowald notes that Ngram shows the term picking up soon after use in the minutes of the 1884 convention of the National Woman Suffrage Association, a group founded by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Stanton appears to have been the association’s “Madame President” referenced.  

In 1887 the Women's Christian Temperance Union resolved to use the term for its leader, as quoted in a circular from the time.

“Madam” has clear benefits. Bustle, a publication focusing on women, made that point in a 2016 article during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, noting the superiority of “Madam” over “Miss” or “Mrs.,” which would “be an emphasis on her marital status that just doesn't come along with ‘Mr. President.’

The honorific appears in the organizational standard Robert’s Rules for addressing a woman chair or president, according to Daniel De Simone of Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics.

But the term has so far never been applicable at the highest level of American politics.

“There also might be an opportunity for whoever becomes the first woman president to establish precedent herself,” says De Simone.

It could be up to her to decide whether to “Call Me Madam.”

Mark Chiusano
By Mark Chiusano @mjchiusano

Mark Chiusano has been a columnist and editorial writer for amNewYork and Newsday since 2015.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden O'Reilly: A lose, lose for Joe Biden
Dobie: WWII from the eyes of an editorial cartoonist
South Africa's Caster Semenya crosses the line to Young: Transgender questions roil sports
Marshall: Is 'Good Cause Eviction' bill good enough?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media Filler: A 40-year mayor's lesson for Cuomo
Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as Dobie: Duplicity sculpted into an art form 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search