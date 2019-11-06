It was 2019, but it might have been any time over the past decades in Hempstead.

The GOP faithful shouted “Joe, Joe, Joe” for a county chairman, not Margiotta or Mondello but Cairo.

Winning candidates talked about “promises” to the taxpayers.

And, as had been true for a century, Republicans were back in power in Hempstead.

Tuesday appeared to be a reversal from Laura Gillen’s stunning 2017 blue wave win, with Republican Don Clavin claiming victory in the supervisor race this time around. It’s a tight race, and Gillen has not conceded.

But if the results hold, it looks like at least a momentary return to the past for this municipality with a population larger than Newark or Boston.

It was as if the past two years were hardly a memory. Despite subpoenas out from the U.S. Attorney's office regarding issues with town concessions, the politically connected vendor Butch Yamali was right there on the dais with victorious Republicans.

And in reflections of Nassau GOP election night parties gone by, there was the ceremonial bashing of Newsday. This time it was former Sen. Al D’Amato, who said the newspaper “can’t tell the truth” and “I have subscribed to them because you always have to know what the enemy is doing.”

Taking back Hempstead was a big goal for the state GOP, which poured some $350,000 into Clavin’s campaign in recent months, more than the state Democratic party gave to Gillen during that time. It was a testing ground for Republicans. If they couldn’t win back ground with their storied machine in Hempstead, what would the party’s future be?

Viewers got a glimpse of where the party wants to go from the election night event. Candidates stressed how they campaigned on taxes and reassessment, a warning to county Democrats up for reelection in two years.

“This is about the taxpayer,” Clavin said in his victory speech.

One attendee wore a “socialism sucks” T-shirt, national economic arguments filtering down to the local.

And there was much murmuring about state criminal justice reforms which would reduce the use of bail for many offenses. One campaign worker waved around the headline to a New York Post story about how many inmates might soon be set free.

Expect more of that as Democrats fight to hold the State Senate in Albany — and as Democrats hope to continue their 2018 federal wins in the suburbs en route to beating President Donald Trump.

The suburbs are hardly monolithic or spoken for — look at Steve Bellone’s big county executive win in Suffolk. But for a little longer at least, it was back to the future in Hempstead.

Mark Chiusano is a member of Newsday's editorial board.