Mark Chiusano

Looking back at the work of Newsday columnist Les Payne

Former Newsday editor Les Payne speaks about artwork,

Former Newsday editor Les Payne speaks about artwork, and his experiences in Soweto during a presentation he gave at the Hofstra Museum on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2011. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Mark Chiusano
The late Newsday columnist and editor Les Payne won one of American literature’s biggest prizes this week, nabbing the National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X." The 640-page tome, which argues for Malcolm X’s centrality to the Black freedom struggle, was published after his death in 2018 and finished with the help of his daughter Tamara.

The NBA judges called it "incisive and comprehensive...written with a dedicated beauty and uncompromising detail that matches Malcolm’s own life."

But Payne had been probing the depths of racism on Long Island and around the world for decades of his career, in columns that are just as relevant in 2020 as ever.

His columns touched nerves, to the extent that, as one former Newsday editor recalled, "we got to know the names of all the Suffolk police force bomb-sniffing dogs."

He was an Army veteran, Pulitzer Prize-winner and a founder and president of the National Association of Black Journalists, the kind of writer comfortable quoting Herodotus or joking about his graduation speeches, always conscious that "the problem is that since 1619 there have been two societies in this republic, one white, the other Black, one free, the other at various times enslaved, indentured, sharecropped, oppressed, segregated, outcast, but never, until this very hour, treated equally in the workplace, at educational institutions or justly before the law."

Here is a selection of Payne’s columns on race:

Steering Blacks away from the good life

March 23, 1980

Levittown's legacy of Black exclusion

October 29, 1989

Racism that endangers a Black generation

April 22, 1990

Part of Trump's act has been racism

June 10, 1990

How bigots keep the lid on jobs

May 19, 1991

