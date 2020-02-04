Mark Chiusano is in New Hampshire, as the 2020 Democratic hopefuls change venues for the season’s first primary.

We’ll be moving among the candidates and reporting back here and on newsday.com/opinion, trying to get a sense of who will have the strength to make it to the New York primary and beyond.

***

He's with Yang

Andrew Crane, 25, was with businessman Andrew Yang from pretty much the beginning.

“I’ve got my guy,” he said outside a Yang event Tuesday at a Laconia community college.

The Gilmanton resident appreciates Yang’s focus on issues like automation. Crane, an entertainer who makes YouTube content among other creative projects, says that he has already seen the effect of artificial intelligence sometimes taking the place of human users in gaming videos.

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s the first time Crane has gotten this invested in politics, and it’s unclear where his interest would shift if Yang loses. Crane says he wrote in a candidate in the 2016 general election. If Yang doesn’t win he says he would do more research into Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Yang on the trail

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is not the only candidate who distances himself from Hillary Clinton on the trail.

At a community college in Laconia, New Hampshire, in a county that Clinton lost decisively in 2016, businessman Andrew Yang referenced the old Democratic campaign line from the last presidential cycle, “America is already great.”

“That response did not work for many Americans,” Yang said.

He later added a subtle knock of Clinton’s controversial paid speaking gigs, promising that as president, he wouldn’t take paid speaking fees “for the rest of my life.”

It was just the beginning of a string of town halls Yang has planned for the week, as he hopes to do better than Clinton in the Granite State’s first primary on Tuesday.

On the road

New Hampshire is a unique venue in American politics, the kind of place where if you’re a state senator and it’s your birthday, you can expect to get a few calls from thirsty candidates, says one New Hampshire Democratic strategist.

But here’s another truism that may have more impact on the results next week: candidates from neighboring states tend to do well in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Winners include John Kerry in 2004, Michael Dukakis in 1988, and Paul Tsongas over Bill Clinton in 1992. Massachusetts legend Sen. Ted Kennedy came in second in 1980, but that was against sitting president Jimmy Carter.

This bodes well for Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren of Vermont and Massachusetts, respectively. They have strong ties to the Granite State already — Sanders has regularly spoken at the New Hampshire AFL-CIO’s Labor Day breakfast, and Warren has campaigned for NH candidates across her border. And the media market bleed-over from Boston and Burlington means that voters hear about them when they turn on their TVs.

Then there’s the fact that neighboring candidates can mobilize their supporters at home to come over for a day to knock on doors.

“The next-door neighbors have a phenomenal advantage in the final week,” says former U.S. Ambassador Terry Shumaker, a co-chair of Bill Clinton’s NH campaigns and current supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden.

That all may be a point in the progressives’ favor, though it’s unclear how much it lifts former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who’s a local but also a low-polling late entry into the race.

Columnist Mark Chiusano on the road in New Hampshire.