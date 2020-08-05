Cuomo Swept Out On A Wave Of Nostalgia

November 10, 1994

At 7:32, on the night it ended, Mario Cuomo came through the wide revolving doors into the lobby of the Sheraton New York. There was a sudden stirring, some cheers, a shout of "Mario!" The security men studied the hands and pockets and eyes of strangers. Some Japanese tourists looked baffled. Reporters arrived from the distant reaches of the lobby, scavenging for fragments of fact or rhetoric. Cuomo smiled in a rueful way, as if sickened finally by the endless peddling of his own fortune.

"We'll know soon," he said. "There are still a few hours left to vote and I hope everyone comes out."

At the elevators he paused again, and talked about the Great Republican Tide that was supposedly sweeping across the country. "I find it hard to believe," he said, and laughed. "Al D'Amato as chairman of the Banking Committee?" The TV lights were blinding now; Cuomo squinted into this hazard of his occupation, talked a little while longer, then turned away. Before the elevator arrived, he turned again and took a reporter to the side. For a few urgent minutes, Cuomo talked about the medical problems of a mutual friend. He shook his head sadly, said, "I'm sure everything will be all right." Then he went back to the elevator and vanished to a high room to take telephone calls from distant precincts and to watch the electronic arithmetic that added up to the worst defeat of his life.

"God, I hope he wins," a woman named Gloria Underwood said, standing against a pillar in the hotel lobby. "I'm not even from here. I'm from New Jersey. But he always made us feel better, not worse. He never said anything stupid."

She was, of course, right. In his more than two decades of public life, including 12 years as governor, Mario Cuomo didn't end crime, cure AIDS or eradicate poverty. But he didn't add to the general stupidity, either. A citizen could disagree with him, and many did; but the disagreement was always on a reasonably high level. He did not reduce civic discourse to an argument in a saloon.

"I wish he hadn't run again," one old supporter said, in the wide space of the Imperial Ballroom, where press and supporters had gathered to await the verdict. "But once he decided to go, you had to go with him."

In the ballroom, 41 cameras were pitched on a double-tiered platform, aimed at a stage naked except for a speaker's stand. Behind the stand a blue and red flag was adorned with the words "Mario '94." Cuomo supporters were roped off at the far end of the ballroom, drinking from a cash bar. At one point Matilda Cuomo came down to visit with reporters, her face concerned as she spoke to the cameras, urging those who hadn't voted to go out and vote. "There's still time," she said, while her eyes implied that she knew better. There was time, all right; there just weren't enough votes.

Slowly, results began drifting in. In Virginia, Chuck Robb defeated Oliver North. This was no consolation to the assembled New York Democrats for what was to follow, but it was a relief. But there were no cheers for Robb's victory. We have become a more parochial country and that was news from a distant parish. There was a large cheer when Daniel Patrick Moynihan was declared an easy winner at about 8:30.

"No matter what direction some parts of the country are going," Moynihan said, "New York is going forward."

Even the ebullient Moynihan didn't seem to believe this. The Great Republican Tide was real. Very early, it was clear that the Democrats had lost the Senate. Then, at one point, Congressman Charles Schumer came through the crowd, his eyes amazed, saying, "We've lost the House too. We've lost the House." And upstairs, Mario Cuomo was looking at the inevitable. He was winning New York City with about 70 percent of the vote; but the suburbs and upstate were going big for George Pataki.

"This can't be right," a Cuomo partisan said, looking at the huge TV screens in the corners of the ballroom. "Wait 'til Brooklyn comes in."

Brooklyn came in; it wasn't enough. From New York to California, the great white majority was voting against the cities. When they cited crime as their motivation, they meant blacks or Latinos or illegal immigrants. When they cited taxes, they meant welfare. When they endorsed the death penalty, they meant frying or gassing the feral gun-toting young. It would be foolish, and wrong, to dismiss the right-wing tide as simple old-fashioned racism. But it certainly wasn't an expression of tolerance or pluralism.

"They're fed up with Cuomo," one old reporter said, as Pataki maintained his two-point lead. "They're fed up with a lot of things."

That was true in New York State; it was true around the nation. During the long, numbing campaign, the country seemed like a vast scrap yard of rusting ideas. Another prison is not an idea. The electric chair is not an idea. A half-million more cops will not lead to a healthy, productive post-industrial society. But almost no candidate came forward with intelligent ideas that recognized the complexity of life in this country. Every promise implied a return to the past, to a country where everybody worked, and taxes were spent on schools and highways and libraries, instead of being consumed by welfare. To a country free of machine guns and drugs, AIDS and teenaged mothers. To the golden illusions of Ronald Reagan. Make no mistake: The most powerful force in American politics is not anger, it's nostalgia.

In the Imperial Ballroom, as time moved on without a verdict, most people braced for disappointment. Fewer and fewer of the faithful still though Cuomo could win. The crowd at the cash bar thickened. But there was no music because nobody had hired a band. And there were no balloons, no concocted exultation. Then, abruptly, the TV screens announced that it was over. After a while, Cuomo came down to the ballroom to stand behind that lonesome podium, flanked by family and supporters. He congratulated Pataki, and then silenced the scattered boos of his own partisans.

"No, please, please, no, no . . . George Pataki is the next governor of New York. We will all respect him. We will work with him . . ."

He seemed tired of the ancient rituals, the utterance of the usual calls for healing, the demand for public grace. He performed them anyway, like an archbishop whose faith was eroding. Then it was over, for Cuomo, for the remnants of New Deal liberalism, for the politics of embrace and compassion. All of that is gone now. The 21st Century beckons. The country will now have to live with men and women who have promised to take us back to the future.