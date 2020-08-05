TODAY'S PAPER
Mark Chiusano

A look at some of Pete Hamill's most notable columns

Pete Hamill responds during an interview at the

Pete Hamill responds during an interview at the Skylight Diner in New York on June 5, 2007. The longtime New York City newspaper columnist and author has died. Credit: AP/Bebeto Matthews

By Mark Chiusano
Pete Hamill was sometimes directly involved in politics, as when he wrote a letter in 1968 that helped convince RFK to run for president, but the writer being lionized Wednesday was a master chronicler of New York political figures. 

Here are some examples of that sharp eye and dexterity from the pages of Newsday alone:

Cuomo Swept Out On A Wave Of Nostalgia

Why Not Hand Our Problems To the Highest Bidders?

