With Democratic presidential candidates scrambling to get traction in a crowded field, The Point offers this primary-themed scramble to take you into the holiday weekend. Each cryptic scramble is the name of a well-known contender. Can you sort them out? The answers are below.

1. BE JOINED _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

2. SEE SINNER BRAD _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

3. SARA HAIL MARK _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

4. WEALTHIER ZEN BAR _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

5. BIG TEPEE GUT IT _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

6. O ROCKER BOY _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

7. YOUR BLACK HAM _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

8. OUR TOE BROKE _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

9. DARREN STILL BIKING _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

10. LIB BOILS LEAD _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _





ANSWERS BELOW:

#

#

#

1) JOE BIDEN; 2) BERNIE SANDERS; 3) KAMALA HARRIS; 4) ELIZABETH WARREN; 5) PETE BUTTIGIEG; 6) CORY BOOKER; 7) AMY KLOBUCHAR; 8) BETO O’ROURKE; 9) KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND; 10) BILL DE BLASIO.