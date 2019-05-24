TODAY'S PAPER
Scrambling for the top

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses the National Action

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke addresses the National Action Network's annual national convention in New York on April 3, 2019. Photo Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

With Democratic presidential candidates scrambling to get traction in a crowded field, The Point offers this primary-themed scramble to take you into the holiday weekend. Each cryptic scramble is the name of a well-known contender. Can you sort them out? The answers are below.

1. BE JOINED    _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _

2. SEE SINNER BRAD   _ _ _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _ _

3. SARA HAIL MARK   _ _ _ _ _ _      _ _ _ _ _ _

4. WEALTHIER ZEN BAR   _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _

5. BIG TEPEE GUT IT   _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

6. O ROCKER BOY   _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _

7. YOUR BLACK HAM   _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

8. OUR TOE BROKE   _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _ _

9. DARREN STILL BIKING   _ _ _ _ _ _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

10. LIB BOILS LEAD   _ _ _ _     _ _     _ _ _ _ _ _
 

ANSWERS BELOW:

#

#

#

1) JOE BIDEN; 2) BERNIE SANDERS; 3) KAMALA HARRIS; 4) ELIZABETH WARREN; 5) PETE BUTTIGIEG; 6) CORY BOOKER; 7) AMY KLOBUCHAR; 8) BETO O’ROURKE; 9) KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND; 10) BILL DE BLASIO.

By Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Michael Dobie is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

