Handing out grades

Before visiting with the Newsday Editorial Board on Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo spoke about Long Island highlights in the recently adopted state budget during a Long Island Association event at Stony Brook University.

At different points during his PowerPoint presentation, the faces of three Democratic state senators flashed on the screen — Monica Martinez, whom Cuomo thanked for helping pass the permanent property tax cap; Jim Gaughran, for his work on fully restoring $26 million in funding for local governments through the Aid and Incentives for Municipalities program; and Anna Kaplan, whom he called a “great fighter” for education aid.

Conspicuous by their absence on screen and in Cuomo’s remarks were Todd Kaminsky, John Brooks and Kevin Thomas, the other three members of Long Island’s six-person Democratic Senate contingent. But all six senators were in the room.

Cuomo also applauded two Long Island Assembly members — Steve Englebright, whom Cuomo praised as a “great, great champion of the environment,” and Phil Ramos, for his advocacy in the fight against MS-13.

Asked later by the editorial board to evaluate the performance of the six senators during the budget process, Cuomo said his response was off the record.