As Democrats try to winnow the field of presidential contenders in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, the campaigns continue to battle to a musical soundtrack, sung to “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?” from "The Sound of Music."

How do you solve a problem like Mike Bloomberg?

How do you take his dough but keep him out?

How do you find a word that means Mike Bloomberg?

A nanny-state-ninny! An NDA geek! A lout!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell him

Many a thing he ought to understand

But entering so late

Was really not so great

And stop-and-frisk was never a thing to flout

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Mike Bloomberg?

How do you tell a billionaire get out?

How do you solve a problem like ol’ Bernie?

How do you make a socialist mainstream?

How do you find a word that means ol’ Bernie?

An angry ol’ coot! A Castro lover! A scream!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell him

Many a thing he ought to understand

That heart attack was weird

It’s what some people feared

Hiding his records is a sorry scheme

Oh, how do you solve a problem like ol’ Bernie?

How do you say his freebies are a dream?

How do you solve a problem like Joe Biden?

How do you make him younger by 10 years?

How do you find a word that means Joe Biden?

Malarkey-maestro! A guy to share some beers!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell him

Many a thing he ought to understand

Obama’s not enough

He must stress other stuff

To turn polite applause to raucous cheers

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Joe Biden?

How do you stop this ending up in tears?

How do you solve a problem like Liz Warren?

How do you get her campaign back on track?

How do you find a word that means Liz Warren?

Consumer-protector! Wall Street scourge! Talk smack!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell her

Many a thing she ought to understand

She’s great in a debate

To people can relate

In coming up with plans she has a knack

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Liz Warren?

How do you help her break out from the pack?

How do you solve a problem like Pete Buttigieg?

How can he get black voters on his side?

How do you find a word that means Pete Buttigieg?

Small-town mayor! Technocratic pride!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell him

Many a thing he ought to understand

His words they can inspire

Can light his fans on fire

But empathy he really should have tried

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Pete Buttigieg?

How do you stretch this most unlikely ride?

How do you solve a problem like Klobuchar?

How do you say her road is at an end?

How do you find a word that means Klobuchar?

Hit-or-miss jokes! Midwestern-earnest friend!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell her

Many a thing she ought to understand

She sure hates Mayor Pete

Whom she would love to beat

That’s one relation she’s not keen to mend

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Klobuchar?

How do you say the road stops round the bend?

How do you solve a problem like Tom Steyer?

How do you say it’s time to save your cash?

How do you find a word that means Tom Steyer?

Out-of-his-depth rich guy bound for a crash!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell him

Many a thing he ought to understand

His heart’s in the right place

The problem he can’t face

He can’t buy every voter with his stash

Oh, how do you solve a problem like Tom Steyer?

How do you say continuing is rash?

How do you solve a problem like the Democrats?

How do you say don’t knit your brow in fear?

How do you find a word that means the Democrats?

Loony-tune-zoo! Scaredy-cat tail-chasing deer!

Many a thing you know you’d like to tell them

Many a thing they ought to understand

Last time you rigged the race

It blew up in your face

If Bernie wins perhaps you shouldn’t jeer

Oh, how do you solve a problem like the Democrats?

None of whom ever think they’re in the rear?

Michael Dobie is a member of Newsday's editorial board.