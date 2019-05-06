TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMichael Dobie

A banner day in history

May 6 has been a day for auspicious debuts.

New York Yankees' Babe Ruth is seen in

New York Yankees' Babe Ruth is seen in 1923. Photo Credit: AP

Print

What can you say about a day that has seen the births of Sigmund Freud (1856), Orson Welles (1915) and Willie Mays (1931)?

May 6 has been a day for auspicious debuts.

In 1889, the Eiffel Tower was formally opened in Paris, Babe Ruth said hello in 1915 with his first major-league home run (as a member of the Boston Red Sox, before one of the most infamous hello-goodbye trades in sports history), medical student Roger Bannister broke the 4-minute mile on a track in Oxford in 1954, and Britain and France opened the Chunnel under the English Channel in 1994.

But May 6 has not been entirely welcoming.

In 1887, Sioux war chief Crazy Horse surrendered to U.S. forces, and was killed by a guard four months later; the German airship Hindenburg caught fire and crashed in New Jersey, killing 35 people and prompting the famed radio cry, “Oh, the humanity”; Russian despot Josef Stalin, who had killed hundreds of thousands of Russians in purges, became the nation’s premier in 1941; and thousands of American students in 1970 shut down hundreds of colleges and universities across the nation in campus protests against the Vietnam War, two days after four student protesters were killed at Kent State University.

One of the day’s most poignant farewell’s played out in living rooms across the country as more than 52 million Americans said goodbye to Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. Yes, “Friends” aired its final episode on May 6, 2004.

I’ll be there for you.

By Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Michael Dobie is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

South Africa's athlete Caster Semenya competes in an Dobie: Gender lines challenge our changing world
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Filler: Democratic candidates are in a derby of their own
Congress spending and wasting your money. O'Reilly: Our reckless spending spree
State Sen. Brad Hoylman, center, and Assemb. Jeffrey Marshall: NY senators could vote on vaccine bill next week
Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during his Filler: Biden? The Democratic front-runner?
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signs Legislator Joshua Filler: Nassau grievance deadline extended