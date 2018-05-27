TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Morning
60° Good Morning
OpinionColumnistsMichael Dobie
Michael

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting - a national cry of desperation

Tens of thousands of teens have used it on Twitter since then to tell the nation what they’re thinking.

Attendees of a vigil for the victims of

Attendees of a vigil for the victims of the latest school shooting in Texas, listen to speakers at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Phoenix. Photo Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin

Print

The hashtag started last week, two days after 10 people were gunned down at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

#IfIDieInASchoolShooting

Tens of thousands of teens have used it on Twitter since then to tell the nation what they’re thinking. 

@florixnne #IfIDieInASchoolShooting it would mean my biggest fear came true.

Andrew Schneidawind, 18, a college freshman from Virginia, created the hashtag. He told Teen Vogue he’s scared and sits in lectures plotting escape routes. The torrent he unleashed shows lots of kids are thinking about dying, too. 

@megnolannn #IfIDieInASchoolShooting my name will be in the news for a little while until another group of kids are gone despite begging for change

The matter-of-fact tone is a wrenching echo of what Santa Fe student Paige Curry said: “I always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.” Many others are naked in their anger. 

@isalovescarbs #IfIDieInASchoolShooting throw my ashes in the face of every politician against common sense gun laws. Make them feel the person they killed against their skin, under their nails, in their hair. Don’t let them forget.

Study the thread and common themes emerge. Throw my body on the steps of White House, the Capitol, the National Rifle Association. Fight for gun control. A smaller number fight for gun rights. But many simply lament — dreams they’ll never fulfill, people they’ll never see, lives they’ll never live. 

@skyfan152 #IfIDieInASchoolShooting please tell the only girl I love that I would’ve liked to be able to spend the rest of my life with her.

@can_you_luv_me #IfIDieInASchoolShooting Tell my baby brother who I am, he won’t remember me . . .

@LeslieDarnell7 #IfIDieInASchoolShooting I will never see what It feels like to graduate, get married, have kids.

@Blaney12Fan #IfIDieInASchoolShooting , tell my parents that I love them. tell my friends that they were the best family I ever had.

Teachers use the forum to talk about dying while protecting their students. Other adults call the hashtag the saddest thing they’ve seen. But most of the tweeters are teens. Some are prolific on Twitter, some hardly use it at all. But they’re incredibly poignant. They don’t want to be forgotten, they want their lives to have meaning, and they hope their deaths spark change. 

@MenaHatter #ifidieinaschoolshooting I want my body to go in a museum as the last person to have to die in a school shooting

@flirefies #IfIDieInASchoolShooting I wanna let my niece & nephew know that school shouldn’t be something to fear

I worry that the ardor of the kids who lately have fueled the push for action will fade. But then you read these tweets and you realize they’re not going anywhere. 

@romey18fl #IfIdieInASchoolShooting It’s because I live in America.

@haileerachel #IfIDieInASchoolShooting don’t let it be for nothing.

As much as they need to speak, we need to listen.

Michael Dobie is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.

Michael
By Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Michael Dobie is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Columns

President Donald Trump answers questions Thursday at the O’Reilly: Savvy Trump leaves Kim at the altar
The Trump administration has moved to end a Filler: No ‘animals’ could match this savagery
President Donald Trump arrives at Long Island MacArthur Filler: Trump, Clinton, Nixon all head to LI
President Donald Trump brings his message on immigration Young: Trump’s critics miss the point
An Uber driverless car waits in traffic during Dobie: Driverless-car ripple effects
People line up on Monday to bet in O’Reilly: NY looks to the rackets for revenue