Ballad of a Thin Man

(with apologies to Bob Dylan, and the immortal Mr. Jones)

You walk into the room briefing papers in your hand

You don’t want to read them because that’s just not your brand

You try hard to be convincing but you don't understand

Why you’re not getting a polling bump

Because something is happening here but you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



You look at reporters and you say, “You’re all just fake news.”

And somebody speaks back to you and says, “Well, that’s just not true.”

And you say, "What's not?" and someone says, "Everything you say and do."

And you say, "Oh my God, why are you such a hump?"

But something is happening and you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump? Sign up for The Point Go inside New York politics. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.



You sit in the White House and you watch the TV

You pay sharp attention to every bobblehead you see

You start making phone calls for an hour, or maybe three

Looking for some advice on which you can jump

But something is happening here and you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



You say the governor’s trouble until you say you like him a lot

You say it’s all under control when anyone can see that it’s not

You say there’s lots of tests out there and the virus is just a plot

Until everyone is confused, even the ump

And something is happening here but you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



You talk of disinfectants, injections and UV light

You look at the good doctors and you say, “You know that I’m right.”

You miss their reaction, their eyes all filled with fright

As you pitch dispensing bleach with a nasal pump

And you know something is happening but you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



Your vice president walks the ward without wearing a mask

People scream, “Is following guidelines really too much to ask?”

“Give me a break,” you say, “as to this particular task,

I do it, too, why are you such a grump?”

But you know something's happening and you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



Well, you walk into the room like a king without a crown

You’ve been tweeting all day trying to tear lots of people down

The nation wants a leader but polling says most see a clown

That come November they might want to dump

'Cause something is happening and you don't know what it is

Do you, Mr. Trump?



Michael Dobie is a member of Newsday's editorial board.