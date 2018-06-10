The State Senate chamber in Albany. A row of desks. Morning. Estragon stares at a sheaf of papers.

Enter Vladimir.

ESTRAGON (bleakly): Nothing to be done.

VLADIMIR: I’m coming round to that opinion. All my life, I’ve said to myself, be reasonable, you haven’t yet tried everything. And I resumed the struggle. But now.

ESTRAGON: Stop blathering and help me.

VLADIMIR: What are you trying to do?

ESTRAGON: Pass a bill. Did that never happen to you?

VLADIMIR: Bills must be passed every day. Or, at least the two weeks a year we actually try to pass bills.

ESTRAGON (feebly): Help me.

VLADIMIR (angrily): No one ever suffers but you? I don’t count.

ESTRAGON: It hurts?

VLADIMIR (angrily): Hurts! He wants to know whether it hurts. Of course, it hurts.

ESTRAGON: Dreadful privation.

VLADIMIR: Smile. (He smiles suddenly, then stops.) Nothing to be done. And yet, people expect.

ESTRAGON: People are bloody ignorant apes.

VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!

ESTRAGON: Let’s go.

VLADIMIR: We can’t.

ESTRAGON: Why not?

VLADIMIR: We’re waiting for Croci.

ESTRAGON (despairingly): Ah. (Pause.) Are you sure he’s coming?

VLADIMIR: What are you insinuating?

ESTRAGON: He should be here.

VLADIMIR: He didn’t say for sure he’d come.

ESTRAGON: And if he doesn’t?

VLADIMIR: We’ll come back tomorrow.

ESTRAGON: And then the day after tomorrow.

VLADIMIR: Possibly.

ESTRAGON: And so on.

VLADIMIR: The Navy. Tom Croci serves them now.

ESTRAGON (angrily): And now there as many Democrats as us.

VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done.

ESTRAGON: He couldn’t wait? One more month?

VLADIMIR: Nothing you can do about it now.

ESTRAGON (hopefully): We could work with Democrats?

VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!

ESTRAGON: They might want to talk to us.

VLADIMIR: About what?

ESTRAGON: Bills.

VLADIMIR: And they have none? And what then?

ESTRAGON: We could talk of their bills, too.

VLADIMIR: And let them win? What would people say?

ESTRAGON: People are bloody ignorant apes.

VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!

ESTRAGON: But still.

VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done.

ESTRAGON (desperately): We must agree on some things.

VLADIMIR: They’re Democrats, we’re Republicans.

ESTRAGON: The governor could help.

VLADIMIR: Why?

ESTRAGON: It’s the right thing to do.

VLADIMIR: This is Albany.

ESTRAGON: What’s wrong with you?

VLADIMIR: It’s not me.

ESTRAGON: Let’s go far away from here.

VLADIMIR: We can’t.

ESTRAGON: Why not?

VLADIMIR: We have to come back tomorrow.

ESTRAGON: What for?

VLADIMIR: To wait for Croci.

ESTRAGON: Will he come?

VLADIMIR: It’s not certain.

ESTRAGON: No, nothing is certain.

VLADIMIR: We’ll go home tomorrow. Unless Croci comes.

ESTRAGON: And if he comes?

VLADIMIR: We’ll be saved.

ESTRAGON: True.

Evening now. Estragon stands. Shuffles the papers on his desk. Makes a neat pile. Looks up.

VLADIMIR: Well? Shall we go?

ESTRAGON: Yes, let’s go.

They do not move.

Michael Dobie is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.