Waiting for . . . Croci
Drama about GOP senator’s absence from Albany — inspired by Beckett.
The State Senate chamber in Albany. A row of desks. Morning. Estragon stares at a sheaf of papers.
Enter Vladimir.
ESTRAGON (bleakly): Nothing to be done.
VLADIMIR: I’m coming round to that opinion. All my life, I’ve said to myself, be reasonable, you haven’t yet tried everything. And I resumed the struggle. But now.
ESTRAGON: Stop blathering and help me.
VLADIMIR: What are you trying to do?
ESTRAGON: Pass a bill. Did that never happen to you?
VLADIMIR: Bills must be passed every day. Or, at least the two weeks a year we actually try to pass bills.
ESTRAGON (feebly): Help me.
VLADIMIR (angrily): No one ever suffers but you? I don’t count.
ESTRAGON: It hurts?
VLADIMIR (angrily): Hurts! He wants to know whether it hurts. Of course, it hurts.
ESTRAGON: Dreadful privation.
VLADIMIR: Smile. (He smiles suddenly, then stops.) Nothing to be done. And yet, people expect.
ESTRAGON: People are bloody ignorant apes.
VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!
ESTRAGON: Let’s go.
VLADIMIR: We can’t.
ESTRAGON: Why not?
VLADIMIR: We’re waiting for Croci.
ESTRAGON (despairingly): Ah. (Pause.) Are you sure he’s coming?
VLADIMIR: What are you insinuating?
ESTRAGON: He should be here.
VLADIMIR: He didn’t say for sure he’d come.
ESTRAGON: And if he doesn’t?
VLADIMIR: We’ll come back tomorrow.
ESTRAGON: And then the day after tomorrow.
VLADIMIR: Possibly.
ESTRAGON: And so on.
VLADIMIR: The Navy. Tom Croci serves them now.
ESTRAGON (angrily): And now there as many Democrats as us.
VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done.
ESTRAGON: He couldn’t wait? One more month?
VLADIMIR: Nothing you can do about it now.
ESTRAGON (hopefully): We could work with Democrats?
VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!
ESTRAGON: They might want to talk to us.
VLADIMIR: About what?
ESTRAGON: Bills.
VLADIMIR: And they have none? And what then?
ESTRAGON: We could talk of their bills, too.
VLADIMIR: And let them win? What would people say?
ESTRAGON: People are bloody ignorant apes.
VLADIMIR (spitting): Pah!
ESTRAGON: But still.
VLADIMIR: Nothing to be done.
ESTRAGON (desperately): We must agree on some things.
VLADIMIR: They’re Democrats, we’re Republicans.
ESTRAGON: The governor could help.
VLADIMIR: Why?
ESTRAGON: It’s the right thing to do.
VLADIMIR: This is Albany.
ESTRAGON: What’s wrong with you?
VLADIMIR: It’s not me.
ESTRAGON: Let’s go far away from here.
VLADIMIR: We can’t.
ESTRAGON: Why not?
VLADIMIR: We have to come back tomorrow.
ESTRAGON: What for?
VLADIMIR: To wait for Croci.
ESTRAGON: Will he come?
VLADIMIR: It’s not certain.
ESTRAGON: No, nothing is certain.
VLADIMIR: We’ll go home tomorrow. Unless Croci comes.
ESTRAGON: And if he comes?
VLADIMIR: We’ll be saved.
ESTRAGON: True.
Evening now. Estragon stands. Shuffles the papers on his desk. Makes a neat pile. Looks up.
VLADIMIR: Well? Shall we go?
ESTRAGON: Yes, let’s go.
They do not move.
Michael Dobie is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.
