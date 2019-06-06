TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsMichael Dobie

WWII from the eyes of an editorial cartoonist

Photo Credit: Newsday

Print

In 1944, news traveled more slowly than it does now. It took even longer to make sense of that news. When it came to assessing D-Day, both of those problems were magnified by the fog and chaos of war.

Newsday’s editorial board first weighed in substantively on the invasion on June 14, 1944, in a piece written a week after the landing in Normandy.

“Crammed into that week is the story of the world’s best-equipped army, backed by the world’s biggest air force, ‘going in’ under the cover of the world’s biggest naval bombardment to begin carving the first chunk in the armor of a looted empire,” the board wrote.

What followed in the piece was largely a play-by-play of progress, tinged with an awareness that the fight would be difficult and that the Allied forces would be “fiercely contested and by major opposition.”

The board concluded with some advice for readers: “All we can do to help it, is buy as many war bonds as we can afford and turn out the machinery of war to keep our fighting men supplied with everything they need.”

Also during that first week, the editorial pages published some strong cartoons supporting the effort to defeat Hilter’s forces.

By Michael Dobie @mwdobie

Michael Dobie is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Columns

South Africa's Caster Semenya crosses the line to Young: Transgender questions roil sports
Marshall: Is 'Good Cause Eviction' bill good enough?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses the media Filler: A 40-year mayor's lesson for Cuomo
Immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as Dobie: Duplicity sculpted into an art form 
A pedestrian walks by the New York State O'Reilly: Downside of Albany's driver's license debate
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris addresses the National Action Filler: Democrats sound as extreme as GOP
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search