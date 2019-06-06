In 1944, news traveled more slowly than it does now. It took even longer to make sense of that news. When it came to assessing D-Day, both of those problems were magnified by the fog and chaos of war.

Newsday’s editorial board first weighed in substantively on the invasion on June 14, 1944, in a piece written a week after the landing in Normandy.

“Crammed into that week is the story of the world’s best-equipped army, backed by the world’s biggest air force, ‘going in’ under the cover of the world’s biggest naval bombardment to begin carving the first chunk in the armor of a looted empire,” the board wrote.

What followed in the piece was largely a play-by-play of progress, tinged with an awareness that the fight would be difficult and that the Allied forces would be “fiercely contested and by major opposition.”

The board concluded with some advice for readers: “All we can do to help it, is buy as many war bonds as we can afford and turn out the machinery of war to keep our fighting men supplied with everything they need.”

Also during that first week, the editorial pages published some strong cartoons supporting the effort to defeat Hilter’s forces.