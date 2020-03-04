If the last several weeks have taught us anything, the lesson should be about the importance of research, science, and medical professionals.

So it was particularly jarring to note the juxtaposition of the growing concern over the coronavirus and the need for treatment and vaccination for that deadly disease, with the raucous anti-vaccination protests that took over much of Albany on Tuesday.

The protesters picked Tuesday because it was the day representatives from the American Academy of Pediatrics were going to Albany to lobby lawmakers.

The academy focused on the desire to ban vaping and other flavored-tobacco products, and the need to rid schools' drinking water of lead, according to Warren Siegel, chairman of New York State AAP and chairman of pediatrics at Coney Island Hospital. The only vaccine-related issues on its agenda: Requiring the flu vaccine for infants and children in child care settings, and requiring medical professionals who aren't vaccinated from pertussis to wear a mask.

But the protesters who followed the pediatricians Tuesday concentrated on another issue: the ban on religious exemptions for vaccines that went into effect last year.

Their "My child, my choice," mantra has become well-known in the halls of Albany since that ban was debated last spring. But Tuesday, it seemed deeply tone-deaf.

After all, those parents and others chose to demonstrate against vaccinations that prevent what are now preventable diseases, at a time when the world is worried about a potential pandemic of coronavirus for which there is no vaccination and no treatment.

There was a time not too long ago when the diseases for which we now have vaccinations were the ones that were the most frightening and most deadly. Measles, for instance, killed about 2.6 million people each year before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, according to the World Health Organization.

"The science is very, very clear," Siegel said Tuesday. "Vaccines save lives."

Coronavirus, which has sickened more than 80,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 people, is still new. There's a lot we don't know. What we do know comes from scientists and public health experts, who have ramped up efforts to develop a vaccine, now about to enter phase one trials. There are still many months of testing ahead.

Those who oppose vaccination, or the ban on religious exemptions, have pushed back on the coronavirus response, too. Some of them objected to legislation Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed Tuesday, which authorizes a $40 million appropriation to help the state combat the new virus and gives Cuomo additional powers in times of crisis. In popular social media forums, some anti-vaccination activists said the coronavirus fears were overblown; others suggested, without evidence, that it would lead to forced vaccination or detention.

Such fear-mongering is not helpful. And protests against vaccination, when what we need is a vaccination that works, aren't helpful, either.

Evidence so far shows that children are not in the high-risk groups for contracting coronavirus. In this case, it may be the parents, or the grandparents, who will need the vaccine. As Sen. Jim Gaughran, a target of Tuesday's protests, points out, when scientists finally emerge with a successful, tested vaccine for coronavirus, the only way it will work is if people trust it, and get it.

"What are we going to do then?" he asked. "Are we going to say we're going to exempt people from a coronavirus vaccine? That doesn't make sense."

Sometimes the loudest voices can drown out those we really need to hear.

It's time to listen to the science.

Randi F. Marshall is a member of Newsday's editorial board.