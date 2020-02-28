Multiple sources told The Point on Friday that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to head to Nassau Coliseum Saturday afternoon before the New York Islanders’ 1 p.m. home game against the Boston Bruins.

But he won’t be there just to watch a hockey game.

Instead, Cuomo is expected to come to the arena to announce before the game that the Islanders will play any playoff games this year and next year, along with their entire home schedule for the 2020-2021 season, at the Coliseum.

Next season is expected to be the Islanders’ last before they head to Belmont Park, where a new arena is under construction.

Last month, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran sent a letter to National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman requesting that the Islanders play next season at the Coliseum. Bettman’s initial response was that the request was “a little premature.”

Cuomo had previously arranged for the Islanders to split their home games during the last two seasons between the Coliseum and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

If Cuomo's plan comes to fruition, then this spring - March 22, to be exact - will mark the last time the Islanders will play in Barclays, bringing to an end a five-year tenure that began after former Islanders owner Charles Wang moved the team to Brooklyn in 2015.

The Islanders are expected to begin playing at Belmont during the 2021-2022 season.