Breaking: Cuomo to announce fans expected at Belmont this season

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo came to Belmont Park on Wednesday and talked about vaccination, hockey, construction, taxes and the environment.

One topic that didn’t come up: horse racing.

That’s despite the fact that Belmont’s racing season is starting next week and, as of now, there’s been no public announcement on whether fans will be allowed at Belmont – or other horse or auto racing facilities – this year.

But it seems that announcement is coming – as soon as later Wednesday.

After Cuomo’s appearance at Belmont ended Wednesday, The Point asked about the racing capacity issue, and learned that the governor is expected to announce a plan that would permit 20% capacity in outdoor spaces and 10% capacity in indoor spaces at horse and auto racing tracks.

That’s good news for the New York Racing Association and horse racing fans, who have been awaiting information even as every other sport in New York had received capacity guidelines. Belmont Park was the first sports venue to hold live sporting events after the shutdown began, as racing began in June, and the Belmont Stakes was held – without fans – on June 20. Its new season is scheduled to begin April 22.

The capacity limits would translate into about 7,000 fans allowed outdoors at Belmont – which would mean the park could attract a crowd that’s about the same size as it usually is on non-Belmont Stakes days.

NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna told The Point that the association is "working closely" with the state to get the necessary approvals and finalized rules so fans can come back to Belmont – and Saratoga, too.

"As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, we are optimistic that capacity limits will increase in the coming months," McKenna added.

It’s unclear why an announcement about the racing season wasn’t planned for when Cuomo was in the Belmont grandstand on Wednesday. No one from the racing community or the New York Racing Association spoke at Cuomo’s gathering, which was not open to the press and instead featured Northwell Health’s Michael Dowling, union leader Matthew Aracich and New York Islanders owner Jon Ledecky.

Oddly, Cuomo’s event took us back in time three years.

"We are going to build here a magnificent Islanders arena," Cuomo said.

Of course, that arena has been under construction for a year and a half, and plans to build it were first announced in December 2017.