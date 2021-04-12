Marshall: An update on vaccine hot spots in Suffolk County

A look at the Suffolk County residents who’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 shows that the county’s effort to target communities with large minority populations, or those hardest hit by the pandemic, seems to be working.

Of the 452,733 Suffolk County residents who had been vaccinated as of April 6, 38,893 residents, or about 8.6%, come from two ZIP codes – 11746 and 11743, home to communities like Huntington Station, Elwood, Dix Hills and South Huntington.

Another 26,714 vaccinated residents, or about 6%, came from ZIP codes 11706 and 11717, which include communities like Brentwood and Bay Shore.

Of course, in all of those ZIP codes, there are pockets of affluence, as well.

Rounding out the top five ZIP codes is 11787, which covers Smithtown, Hauppauge, Commack and more, where 12,940 residents have been vaccinated.

Across Suffolk County, about 11% of Suffolk residents who’ve been vaccinated got their shots at county-run sites. In parts of Smithtown (11787) and Huntington (11743), that number was less than 10%, as plenty of residents have headed to state-run locations, pharmacies, hospitals, or other spots.

But there are particular spots where the county’s pop-ups and other efforts are clearly having a much more significant impact on the number of residents vaccinated. Take Central Islip. In ZIP code 11722, there’ve been 6,785 residents who’ve received the vaccine. Of those, 1,337 — or nearly 20% — received their shots from county-controlled sites.

Similarly, in 11950 and 11951, which cover Mastic and Mastic Beach, 5,333 residents have been vaccinated, 16% of whom — or 854 residents — got their vaccines at Suffolk-run sites.

That’s key, because the county has tried to reach out specifically to certain areas of the county like Mastic, where officials had seen lower vaccination numbers, and recently offered pop-up sites and other opportunities for residents to receive their shots.

Suffolk still has a ways to go, of course. About 1.2 million residents qualify to take the vaccine — so Suffolk had, as of last week, vaccinated only about 37% of them. That’s in line with the statewide vaccination effort, as New York reports that 37.4% of the population, or nearly 7.5 million people, have received at least one dose.

Per The Point’s request, Nassau County is in the process of updating its similar by-ZIP code data, which The Point will share when it’s available.