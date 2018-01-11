January 11, 2018 4:15 PM

What will it take to get the New York Islanders back at Nassau Coliseum, just in the short term?

Adding TV cameras and cables, renovating more suites, and creating larger locker rooms and dressing areas at the Coliseum are considered musts before the team would play some games in Uniondale while an arena is built at Belmont Park.

Sources told The Point this week that renovations might not include additional seating, other than new suites. The cost of the upgrades, several sources confirmed, likely would be less than $10 million.

To put that into perspective, the Coliseum’s renovation, completed last year, cost $165 million. A full gut renovation that would’ve kept the Islanders at the Coliseum for good would have cost at least $350 million, by most estimates.

But for the Islanders to use the Coliseum for some games for a few years, a far smaller upgrade would be enough.

And it’s worth it for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Islanders’ current home, and which is the parent company for Nassau Events Center, the Coliseum’s developer. On the nights the Islanders play on Long Island, the company would be able to use Barclays for potentially more lucrative events.

Talk about a win-win.

