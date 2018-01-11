TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 42° Good Evening
OpinionColumnistsRita Ciolli
Rita

Plan to save LI from getting 'killed' in the works

Brooks is working with State Senate staff to formulate his proposal.

Senator John E. Brooks.

Senator John E. Brooks. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Sign up for The Point to get insights like this delivered right to your inbox.

State Sen. John Brooks has been the Don Quixote of tax battles, trying for years to solve the many problems of Nassau County assessments. Now, the even larger challenge of funding local schools through real estate taxes is front and center with the passage of the new federal tax law that caps deductions for state and local taxes. Brooks, a freshman Democrat, has grabbed his horse and lance.

“L.I. is going to get killed,” he told the Point, describing the numbers he has analyzed and the effects of the federal tax law. Brooks is working with State Senate staff to formulate his proposal, which he says would lower the amount homeowners pay in school taxes but keep current funding levels in place. Hint: The state would make up the difference.

Brooks, a former member of the Seaford school board, estimates he’s about a month away from making his plan public. But unlike fixing the assessment system in Nassau County, this time his plan might not be an impossible dream.

 

Rita
By Rita Ciolli

Rita Ciolli is editor of the Editorial and Opinion pages of Newsday and amNewYork.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Columns

Nassau Coliseum. Marshall: Re-renovating the Coliseum
President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with Congressional leaders Filler: Trump exposes lies of today’s GOP
An artist's rendering of a proposed bridge from Dobie: LI Sound crossing idea spans decades
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. Filler: Inside the new era of Nassau hiring
Traffic throughout the massive Solar City construction at O’Reilly: Waist-deep in a corporate deal-making game
Protesters at a #MeToo rally last month in Young: The #MeToo backlash