Long Island is making quite a showing at the MTA Friday.

Suffolk County will have a new representative on the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, The Point has learned. Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association, will replace Mitch Pally who held the high-profile seat for 14 years.

Law, a St. James resident who is a relentless cheerleader for Long Island, is expected to work closely with new MTA board chair Pat Foye of Port Washington. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Foye’s nomination Friday afternoon.

Pally was a holdover appointee since 2016 and was seeking to be reappointed to the board, which guides the massive regional transportation agency. Cuomo initially sought to gain more control of the MTA board, which has 17 voting members, by adding more seats. However, the legislation that will enshrine a new congestion pricing plan to raise billions in capital investment for city transit and regional rails will not include such an expansion.

Pally, head of the Long Island Builders Institute who is active in business and civic affairs on Long Island, sought to delay a 4 percent planned fare and toll increase in January until after the state budget to see whether there was an alternative to new revenue.

Pally said in an email said it was “an honor and a privilege” to serve on the board. “I wish my successor and friend the best success he can have for our region,” he wrote.