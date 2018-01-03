January 3, 2018 2:38 PM

President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Donoghue as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District as early as Wednesday night — just one day before a deadline to fill the prestigious job — according to several sources knowledgeable about the process.

Donoghue, a senior vice president for CA Technologies in Islandia, is best known for his 11-year stint as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District, which covers Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Donoghue succeeds Robert Capers, one of the many U.S. attorneys Trump asked to resign last year. The post has been filled on an acting basis by Bridget Rohde, but her status would have expired by midnight Wednesday, forcing the president to either nominate her or someone else.

Donoghue was one of two people under consideration by the White House, but he was clearly the most popular choice among alumni of the office, local law enforcement officials and Sen. Chuck Schumer. Donoghue formerly headed the criminal division in Brooklyn and prosecuted MS-13 gang cases on Long Island.

The other candidate was Edward McNally, a former Justice Department official and partner in a Manhattan law firm that has represented Trump in his personal matters over the years. However, McNally, who was interviewed at the White House, drew opposition from the start because of his closeness to Trump and fear that he would politicize the office.

The wrangling to fill the Southern District spot continues. None of the candidates suggested by the White House has received any support in the Senate.