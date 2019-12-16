Spota's not the first Suffolk DA to be prosecuted

Thomas Spota, whose fate is in the hands of a jury in federal court in Central Islip, is not the first former Suffolk County district attorney to be prosecuted by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District. He follows Nassau’s William Cahn, who was convicted of mail fraud in 1976, back when federal trials were held in Brooklyn in a case involving double billing Nassau County and law enforcement organizations for travel expenses.

Cahn claimed he used approximately $20,000 in the double-billing funds to pay “Sam Houston,” an organized crime informant, while the prosecution alleged no such person existed and the money was used for gambling debts.

Both Spota and Cahn served for more than a decade as Suffolk County’s top law enforcement officer. Their cases stemmed from larger investigations -- into Nassau County politics for Cahn, and into Suffolk County policing for Spota. But there were differences. Cahn already had lost election in 1974 by the time he was indicted. Spota was in office when he was charged with involvement in a cover-up of an assault by his protégé, former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke. However, he decided not to seek re-election in 2017.

Cahn appeared as his own defense attorney, while Spota enlisted the services of Alan Vinegrad, former interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District.

As for the outcome: Cahn’s first trial ended in a mistrial. The next time around, he was found guilty after seven hours of jury deliberation.

Cahn was sentenced to a year and a day and served 6 months at Allenwood Prison Camp in Montgomery, Pennsylvania, according to news stories at the time. He was disbarred and worked as a private investigator before his death in 2013.

Spota awaits the jury’s deliberations in the cavernous Central Islip federal complex.