Good afternoon and welcome to The Point! Subscribe here.

Daily Point

Who will prosecute the prosecutors?

After three years of trying, the State Senate and Assembly passed a bill this year that would establish a commission to investigate prosecutorial conduct. Now that ball is in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s court, and Long Island’s district attorneys, along with pretty much all the state’s district attorneys, are crying foul.

The argument for it, advanced most aggresively by the New York State Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, is that district attorneys and their offices have tremendous power that too often goes unchecked and can lead to systemic corruption of the kind former Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota stands accused of in federal court.

One argument against it is that the grievance committees in each of the state’s appellate divisions already can discipline district attorneys. Another is that it would be highly political, with eight of its 11 members appointed by either the governor or a member of the State Legislature, and might stymie charges of official corruption and other crimes brought against politically powerful or connected people.

“Prosecutors are not against oversight,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Wednesday, “and the grievance committees do need to do a better job. But if the premise is that the grievance process does not work, it needs to be improved for all the state’s attorneys, not just the prosecutors, and not in a way that is expensive and duplicative.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini feels much the same and said, “You’re not going to find a DA who approves of this in New York. There is a disciplinary process in place for lawyers.”

Cuomo has yet to tip his hand on whether he will sign the bill.

Lane Filler